The 10 Biggest Offseason Losses Around the AFC East

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots lost several significant contributors in the offseason, while the damage wasn't nearly as severe for the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets

We recently examined the biggest offseason additions around the AFC East, so we now turn our attention to the most significant offseason losses.

In that department, the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots clearly suffered the most damage in the offseason, while the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets were able to retain pretty much all of their key contributors.

Here's our ranking of the top 10 AFC East losses of the offseason, done again countdown style.

10. WR DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

We'll start with a Dolphins player, and a polarizing one at that, a player whose departure (via trade to New England) actually was welcome by many of the team's fans. Sure, Parker did get hurt a lot during his time in Miami, but he also was an asset on offense with his ability to make contested catches and win jump balls.

9. G Daryl Williams, Buffalo Bills

The Bills released Williams after his play slipped a little bit in his second season in Buffalo in 2021, but this is still a long-time NFL starter with the versatility to line up either at guard or tackle.

8. WR Mack Hollins, Miami Dolphins

Hollins isn't quite as gifted as a wide receiver as Parker, but he did a very good job in a backup role last season along with again performing very well on special teams. There's also a loss in intangibles here, considering Hollins was a captain. Hollins left for Las Vegas as an unrestricted free agent.

7. DE Mario Addison, Buffalo Bills

The Bills signed Von Miller in the offseason to help their pass rush, but Addison was solid in that department with seven sacks in 2021 and an average of more than eight over the past five years. Addison signed with Houston as an unrestricted free agent.

6. LB Kyle Van Noy, New England Patriots

It's been a strange ride for Van Noy the past few years, signing with the Dolphins as a free agent in 2020, getting cut in 2021 and rejoining the Patriots, only to get cut after one year again despite his stats pretty much remaining the same every year. He's now a member of the L.A. Chargers.

5. WR Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs has been the marquee name on the Buffalo wide receiver corps, but Beasley often was Josh Allen's security blanket in third-down situations. Beasley, who had 82 catches each of the past two seasons, was released in March and remains without a team.

4. CB Levi Wallace, Buffalo Bills

Wallace isn't the player his cornerback counterpart in Buffalo (Tre'Davious White) is, but he still was a solid starter before he left to join the Pittsburgh Steelers via free agency.

3. WR Jamison Crowder, New York Jets

Crowder, who will replace Beasley in the Buffalo in the role of slot receiver, led the Jets in receptions with 51 last season — despite being limited to 12 games.

2. G Shaq Mason, New England Patriots

The Patriots' decision to trade Mason, who started 98 games over the past seven seasons, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a mid-round draft pick was among the most head-scratching moves of the offseason.

1. CB J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots

This was an easy call. When it comes to ball-hawking cornerbacks around the NFL, Jackson is on a par with the Dolphins' Xavien Howard — and that's saying something. Jackson has 25 interceptions in four NFL seasons, including nine and eight the past two seasons. There's no way (or maybe no way) the Patriots will be able to make up for his playmaking ability now that Jackson signed a five-year contract with the Chargers as a free agent.

THE OTHER NOTEWORTHY AFC EAST LOSSES

Buffalo Bills: LB A.J. Klein, WR Emmanuel Sanders, DT Harrison Phillips, DT Star Lotulelei

Miami Dolphins: CB Justin Coleman, G/T Jesse Davis

New England Patriots: LB Dont'a Hightower, LB Jamie Collins, RB Brandon Bolden

New York Jets: TE Ryan Griffin, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif