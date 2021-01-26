DeVonta's Decision Is Big Story at Senior Bowl Weigh-Ins

The Miami Dolphins and the other teams around the NFL will have to wait longer to find out the exact measurements of top prospect DeVonta Smith

Tuesday was weigh-in day at the 2021 Senior Bowl, and we got to follow along thanks to the all-star game's Twitter account.

But there was one prospect at the game whose dimensions weren't revealed, and that's DeVonta Smith.

Yep, the Heisman Trophy winner fresh off an absolutely fantastic (albeit shortened) performance in the national championship game not only will not practice or play at the Senior Bowl, he also declined to have his measurements taken.

NFL.com writer Chase Goodbread wrote that Smith preferred wanting to wait until the Alabama Pro Day in the spring to have teams find out exactly how tall he is and how much he weighs.

If we're being honest, though, does it really make a difference?

Smith was listed at 6-1, 175 pounds during his time at Alabama and, here's a news flash, he isn't likely to tack on that much weight between now and the start of his NFL career.

Size, and the accompanying durability concerns, have been and will remain pretty much the only question regarding Smith as an NFL prospect because, well, it should be pretty obivous by now that the kid can play.

NFL teams probably don't need to see Smith on a scale to know he's smallish and a team's decision on how early to spend a pick on him likely isn't going to be determined by an additional 10 pounds.

To that end, maybe it was disappointing that Smith didn't just go along as a way of saying, yes, I'm small, but just watch the tape.

In the final analysis, though, Smith's decision to decline getting measured at the Senior Bowl won't affect his draft status.

Smith's Alabama teammate Najee Harris did have his measurements taken, and they only validated what our eyes have told us, that he's a big back with incredible playmaking ability.

Harris measured in at almost 6-2, 230 pounds (6017 was the exact height).

Here were the heights and weights of the other offensive and defensive prospects we identified as prospects to watch at the Senior Bowl on the National team coached by the Miami Dolphins.

Offensive Prospects to Watch:

OL Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa: 6-8, 314

OL Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State: 6-6, 304

OL Robert Jones, Middle Tennessee: 6-4, 319

OL Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma: 6-5, 312

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma: 6-0, 227

RB Demetric Felton, UCLA: 5-9, 189

RB Michael Carter, North Carolina: 5-8, 202

WR D'Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan: 5-9, 188

WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State: 5-11, 193

WR Nico Collins, Michigan: 6-4, 215

Defensive Prospects to Watch:

DL Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame: 6-4, 261

DL Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame: 6-4, 256

DL Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh: 6-4, 264

DL Levi Onwuzurike, Washington: 6-3, 290

LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina: 6-1, 227

LB Baron Browning, Ohio State: 6-3, 241

LB Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State: 6-3, 254

EDGE Shaka Toney, Penn State: 6-2, 238

DB Damar Hamlin, Pittsburgh: 6-1, 201

DB Camryn Bynum, California: 6-0, 198

DB Ambry Thomas, Michigan: 6-0, 189

DB Thomas Graham Jr., Oregon: 5-10, 193