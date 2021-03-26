Taking Stock of the Dolphins Draft Picks

The Miami Dolphins are now scheduled to have 13 picks in the first three rounds over the next three drafts

The Miami Dolphins made official late Friday afternoon the two trades they made involving picks near the top of the 2021 NFL draft.

As a result of the two trades with the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dolphins moved from third to sixth in the first round but picked up a 2023 first-round pick and a 2022 third-round selection in the process.

Because so many 2021 picks have changed hands over the past hours, days, weeks and months, it's a good time to reset exactly where the Dolphins stand.

So here we go:

2021

1st round — The Dolphins have the sixth and 18th overall picks

The sixth came from the Eagles, along with a fifth-round selection, in exchange for the 12th overall selection, the Dolphins' 2022 first-round pick and a fourth-round pick this year. The Dolphins got the 12th overall selection from San Francisco after trading from third overall in exchange for a first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a 2022 third-round pick. The Dolphins got the third overall pick as a result of the 2019 trade that sent tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans. The 18th overall pick is the Dolphins' own as a result of their 10-6 finish in 2020.

2nd round — The Dolphins have the 36th and 50th selections

The 36th pick, the fourth in the second round, also came as part of the Tunsil trade. The 50th pick is the Dolphins' own.

3rd round — The Dolphins have the 81th overall selection

That pick is the Dolphins' own and, even though, it technically would be the 82nd pick, it becomes the 81st becomes the New England Patriots forfeited their third-round choice after being found guilty of videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during the 2019 season.

4th round — No pick

The Dolphins' own pick was the 123rd overall and it was sent to Philadelphia in the trade Friday. The Dolphins briefly had the Raiders' fourth-round pick as a result of the trade that sent linebacker Raekwon McMillan to Las Vegas, but they returned it in the trade that brought WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to Miami.

5th round — 156th overall selection

This pick, acquired in the trade with the Eagles, initially belonged to the Dallas Cowboys. The Dolphins' own fifth-round pick went to Las Vegas in the McMillan trade.

6th round — No pick

The Dolphins were involved in four trades in this round. Miami's own sixth-round pick went to Houston in the Tunsil trade. The Dolphins picked up a sixth-round pick from Seattle in a 2020 draft-day trade but sent it to Chicago in the trade for TE Adam Shaheen. The Dolphins got a sixth-round pick from Pittsburgh as part of the 2019 Minkah Fitzpatrick trade but sent it to Kansas City as part of the trade last year for running back DeAndre Washington. Finally, the Dolphins got a sixth-round pick from the Raiders in the Bowden trade but sent it to Houston in the trade that brought LB Benardrick McKinney to Miami.

7th round — 231st and 258th overall selections

Again, the Dolphins had their hands on four picks at one time or another. Miami's own seventh-round pick went to Pittsburgh as part of the Fitzpatrick trade. The Dolphins picked up the 231st selection from Houston as part of the McKinney-Shaq Lawson trade. The Dolphins got a seventh-round pick from Atlanta last May for defensive end Charles Harris but sent it to Tennessee for tackle Isaiah Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round selection. Finally, the Dolphins got pick 258 — the next-to-last in the entire 2021 draft — from K.C. in the DeAndre Washington trade.

2021 MIAMI DOLPHINS PICKS

1st round — 6th, 18th

2nd round — 36th, 50th

3rd round — 81st

4th round — None

5th round — 156th

6th round — None

7th round — 231st, 258tth

2022 MIAMI DOLPHINS PICKS

1st round — Pick from San Francisco

2nd round — Own pick

3rd round — Own pick, pick from San Francisco

2023 MIAMI DOLPHINS

1st round — Own pick, pick from San Francisco

2nd round — Own pick

3rd round — Own pick