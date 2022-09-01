Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Practice Squad Update, Jenkins Tribute, Gesicki Reaction, and More

After a quiet waiver claiming period, the Miami Dolphins started putting together their practice squad, but there were only eight names made official by the end of the day.

Per the NFL's transaction wire, the Dolphins signed eight players to the practice squad Wednesday, all of whom were among the team's cuts to get down to the 53-player limit the previous day. Those eight players now on the Miami practice squad: T Larnel Coleman, WR River Cracraft, LB Cameron Goode, LB Porter Gustin, S Verone McKinley III, WR Braylon Sanders, DL Ben Stille and RB Za'Quandre White.

Cracraft and Gustin were the two players who count as veteran practice squad players, those with two or more years of NFL experience. Each team is allowed up to six veterans on the practice squad.

The Dolphins now have eight remaining spots on the practice squad.

In the bookkeeping department, LB Darius Hodge and CB D'Angelo Ross each moved to injured reserve after being waived/injured. They will be released off IR once they're physically cleared or reach an injury settlement with the team.

JASON JENKINS TRIBUTE AND MEMORIAL FUND

The Dolphins announced Wednesday plans to honor the memory of Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins, who died suddenly at the age of 47 on Saturday.

The team announced a public Celebration of Life at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday at 4 p.m. ET. The team also announced two separate memorial funds in Jenkins' honor, the Jenkins Children's Fund and the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund.

Jason Jenkins Miami Dolphins

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross already has contributed $2 million, $1 million each for Jenkins' three children's education and the other $1 million to continue "his legacy of impact on people and the South Florida community."

Jenkins, who died when a blood clot traveled from his leg to his heart and had a history of thrombosis, had been with the Dolphins since 2009 and was a prominent figure in South Florida and the point person for the organization's community outreach efforts.

HOWARD ON TARGET

Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard is known for intercepting passes, but he was the one doing the throwing Wednesday night.

Howard threw out the first pitch before the Miami Marlins game against the Tampa Bay Rays at loadDepot Park on Wednesday, and handled the assignment with flying colors.

DOLPHINS PRACTICE REPORT

The Dolphins were back on the practice field Wednesday, and the listed of players not spotted during the open portion included DB Eric Rowe, DB Nik Needham, S Clayton Fejedelem and LB Andrew Van Ginkel.

It appeared as though fullback Alec Ingold and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle did not do any work after warmups.

The first will release its first official injury report of 2022 next Wednesday.

NFL TRANSACTION WATCH WITH FORMER DOLPHINS

Along with defensive tackle Benito Jones getting claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions, another player cut by the Dolphins on Tuesday quickly found a new team as running back Sony Michel signed with the L.A. Chargers.

As a vested veteran, Michel did not have to go through waivers and was free to sign with any team after Miami terminated his contract. He signed with the Dolphins in the offseason, but was beaten for a roster spot by fellow running backs Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed.

Michel could end up serving as the top backup to Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

The other news involving former Dolphins dealt with players signing to practice squads: RB Patrick Laird (Bucs), DT Akeem Spence (49ers), C Cameron Tom (Eagles), DE Taco Charlton (Saints), WR Kirk Merritt (Saints), C Austin Reiter (Chiefs), C Greg Mancz (Bills) and RB Duke Johnson (Bills).

GESICKI STILL PUSHING AHEAD

If you think that tight end Mike Gesicki was affected in any way, shape or form by the chatter that he might be on the trading block, think again.

"Honestly, no, I mean, I wasn't nothing really ever crossed my mind," Gesicki said Wednesday. "I just come in, do my work, do my thing and go about my business."

While Chris Grier said Tuesday that the Dolphins never initiated any calls about Gesicki or had any interest in trading him, the tight end said that conversation never came up with the team's GM.

When asked whether he was pleased to still be with the Dolphins on this day, he replied: "I do enjoy my time here. So yes."