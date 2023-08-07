Monday Dolphins Mailbag: Waddle, Tua, Taylor, and More

What are the chances of a regression on defense? What's a realistic ceiling for this team? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 2 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From J.T. (via email):

What are the chances of Aubrey Miller Jr. making the team?

Hey J.T., I’d still say Miller remains a long shot to make the roster (as all rookie free agents are), but I think he’s performed well enough to have given the coaches something to think about. You probably won’t like where I have him on my roster projection 2.0, though.

From Jeff (via email):

Given that the issue of holding the ball too long is prevalent, how much does letting the play continue after a "sack" at practice harm Tua's mentality? I can't recall if it was a movie, a coaching story, or where I heard it but I swear there was someone who would run practice by blowing the whistle after 2.7-3 seconds to remind the QB mentally how much time he has. If the QB still had the ball, it was a dead play. Will we ever see McDaniel try this technique to give Tua that muscle memory for time to throw?

Hey Jeff, that actually is a great point and a very cool suggestion. And I think I would agree the benefit of implanting the idea of wrapping up the play for Tua would have a great benefit of finishing off a meaningless play in practice.

From John M (via email):

Glad to have you back for what will hopefully be a fun year. One of my concerns from last year, was lacking a sense of urgency and poor time clock management on the part of McDaniel in two-minute drills. Have you gotten any indication from McDaniel that it will be addressed this training camp? Do you ever have occasion to be able to ask McDaniel questions? I'd really like to know if anything is going to be done about this.

Hey John, McDaniel has said a couple of times this year that getting plays in quicker was a focus. Now, whether they’ve done anything specific to address that situation, I’m not sure, but I can tell you that I’ve noticed I think one instance in practice where there seemed to be an issue with getting the play off in a timely manner.

THE IDEA OF A JONATHAN TAYLOR TRADE

From Dan K. (via email):

I am rooting for the Fins to sign or trade for Taylor from the Colts. I think he makes us legit. What's your best call as to what happens in the RB room?

Hey Dan, while I never say never and certainly don’t think that Jim Irsay saying they’re not trading Taylor automatically shuts the door on that possibility (owners and coaches have said the same before making a big trade), I would indeed doubt he gets moved and I would doubt even more it would be the Dolphins who would give up assets plus a big contract to get him. In the final analysis, I think the Dolphins will roll with what they have at running back.

From Matt (@cogator06):

Why is Omar so mean? Lol!! Do you see an improvement in the running game?

Hey Matt, LOL indeed. Yes, Omar is a meanie (JK). I do think there will be some improvement in the running game, if for no other reason than I do believe Mike McDaniel will stick to it a bit more. Having said that, that’s based on a gut feeling more so than the running game lighting up in practice (it’s been fine, but nothing special).

From Michael schwartz (@MSchwartzPhoto):

With a change to the defensive system this year, what is the chance we see a regression?

Hey Michael, slim to none. And it’s not so much about change in the system, but rather improved personnel (especially when Jalen Ramsey returns from his injury) but having some guys back from last season (Ogbah, Jones, Needham).

From Daniel (@DAbraha362):

Which is it? Are the DL that much better in this scheme? Or has the OL REGRESSED? Have any of the RBs separated themselves? How has the TEs blocking been?

Hey Daniel, it’s training camp, so I wouldn’t overreact to anything so much. Having said that, no, none of the running backs have really stood out above the others — at all. The tight end blocking from my seat in the stands has been perfectly fine. And understand that the running game has been fine in camp, with some good runs mixed in with the TFLs.

From RICHARD J. LEONARD (@SLICK6971):

Hi Alain. I love you and Omar. Thanks for keeping it real. Is there a difference in practices in front of fans vs. without?

Hey Richard, first off, thanks. Feel free to pass the word about the podcasts on YouTube and whenever you get your audio podcasts. There’s no a huge difference in practices with or without fans, though the energy level with the players may be ever so slightly higher with fans and the play-calling always seems to feature more deep shots in front of a crowd.

From ASeaver (@ASeaverdolfan):

Hearing of other teams having to discipline at camp for team fights. Haven’t heard of anything like that from Dolphins camp. Have you or Omar seen anything like that going on? I’m hoping our team is better than that.

Hey there, haven’t seen anything beyond a very minor flare-up all camp and Robert Hunt made a great point as to why you just don’t see it: It’s so damn hot in South Florida that nobody wants to waste energy on foolishness like a fight.

From Brice @BricefromLA):

What is your ceiling for this team (considering reasonable injury luck, player progression, coaching improvements, etc)? Omar has it as 10 wins, which feels low for a ceiling. Also, how does this team do in an average season (regular injury luck, etc.)?

Hey Brice, a thorough answer would require some deep thinking about this, but my reflex answer is to go 12 wins in an ideal world when there are no major injuries (beyond Ramsey, of course) and everybody maxes out their talent. In a more realistic world, I agree that 10 wins seems like a good number.

JAYLEN WADDLE AND THE DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINE

From LazyPhin (@LazyPhin):

Is there any chance that Waddle is the best WR on the team?

Nope. And Waddle is very, very good and actually not far from elite. But Tyreek Hill is generational because of his speed and the way he makes defenses adjust their coverage.

From Stephane Cote (@StephaneCote17):

Salut Alain de Québec! What have you seen from the O-line so far in camp? Will they take a step forward this year?

Salut Stephane, the O-line has not been great in camp so far, but we always have to keep in mind that Terron Armstead has barely practiced and he makes a HUGE difference on that line. If he stays healthy, the line will be fine.

From Matthews 4 (@MMATTHEWS4):

Is there any concern that the Dolphins offense will continue to struggle against the defensive scheme that the 49ers employed last year? The last three out of four games the Dolphins offense was anemic.

If you recall the 49ers game, while the scheme did cause the Dolphins some issues, there were several opportunities for passes downfield that were just off the mark. In terms of schemes, it was the Chargers who gave the Dolphins more problems, even though they were missing a bunch of guys on defense. Don’t think McDaniel and his offensive assistants didn’t spend a lot of time in the offseason coming up with ways to combat what the Chargers did (getting physical with the receivers at the line and taking away the middle of the field).

From Rémi Lesot (@Remi_Lesot):

Did you watch some "Wow" plays in practice? I mean, did you watch some plays way different than last season, McDaniel system 2.0.

Bonjour Rémi, can’t say I’ve noticed any “wow” plays in camp this year that looked very much different than last summer. In fact, I think we’ve seen a lot fewer long completions than we did last year when it seemed you had one or two of those every single, solitary practice.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.