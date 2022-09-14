Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Ravens Week 2 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins' first injury report of Week 2 looked a lot different from the one a week earlier, and not in a good way.

After having no player miss any day of practice ahead of the season opener against the New England Patriots, the Dolphins had six players who did not participate Wednesday, according to the first official injury report of the week.

At the top of the list was tackle Terron Armstead, whose injury was listed as "toe/not injury related - vet rest," which raises the question as to whether he could have been able to participate had head coach Mike McDaniel not given him the veteran rest — as he did last week, albeit with Armstead still practicing on a limited basis.

McDaniel discussed Armstead's status before practice Wednesday in the aftermath of his missing two snaps against New England and seemed to suggest there was no guarantee the veteran tackle would be in the lineup against Baltimore.

"I know Terron, in his career, has been able to fight through injuries with the best of them," McDaniel said. "So they’re going to do their best and we’ll obviously make the best decision later in the week on who gives us the best chance to win counting in all those issues with injuries and what it kind of looks like.”

In saying "they're going to do their best," McDaniel also was referring to starting right tackle Austin Jackson, who also didn't practice Wednesday because of the ankle injury he sustained in Week 1.

Two other players who did not practice Wednesday because of injuries sustained in the New England game were TE Cethan Carter (concussion) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe).

The other two who didn't practice were LB Melvin Ingram, who was given veteran rest, and running back Salvon Ahmed, who was limited all of last week because of a heel injury.

Safety Eric Rowe (pectoral) and rookie tight end Tanner Conner (knee), who both were inactive in Week 1 after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, were limited.

If there was good news on this injury report, it was that tackle Greg Little was listed as a full participant, though he's listed with an ankle injury.

With the offensive line, we addressed the possible alternatives if either Jackson and/or Armstead have to sit out the Baltimore game.

If Wilson somehow ends up having to miss the game because of his toe injury, that could mean a bigger role either for wide receiver Trent Sherfield or perhaps for tight end Mike Gesicki after he played only 25 offensive snaps in the opener against the New England Patriots.

But the focus the next two days clearly will be on the offensive line.