Dolphins-Ravens Week 17 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 12-4 on the 2023 season, but more importantly clinch the AFC East title and move closer to earning the top seed in the conference when they face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 3.5-point underdogs, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "This is the game of the week and could decide the top seed in the AFC and the MVP between Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have blown out a bunch of good teams, but that won't be the case here. Miami will hang around in this one, but I think in the end the Ravens defense will be the difference with a late stop."

Prediction: Ravens 28, Dolphins 27

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Albert Breer Prediction: Ravens

Mitch Goldich Prediction: Ravens

Claire Kuwana Prediction: Ravens

Gilbert Manzano Prediction: Ravens

Conor Orr Prediction: Dolphins

John Pluym Prediction: Ravens

Matt Verderame Prediction: Ravens

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Safid Deen Prediction: Dolphins 27, Ravens 23

Tyler Dragon Prediction: Ravens 27, Dolphins 24

Victoria Hernandez Prediction: Ravens 28, Dolphins 23

Jordan Mendoza Prediction: Ravens 27, Dolphins 24

Lorenzo Reyes Prediction: Ravens 24, Dolphins 21

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Analysis: "The Ravens' pass defense is incredible with its combination of deep pass rush and active secondary playmakers. Miami's offensive line will take some hits here and Tua Tagovailoa also will be down Jaylen Waddle to limit the coverage burden on Baltimore. The Dolphins can run to stay in the game early but the Ravens will eventually get to tee off on Tua."

Prediction: Ravens 27, Dolphins 20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: On Extra Point Taken this week, I made the case that no other team can win in as many different ways as the Ravens. They are the only team that ranks in the top five in offensive, defensive, and special teams DVOA. These teams are currently the top two seeds in the AFC. As things stand now, the Ravens have a 77 percent chance to earn the bye, while the Dolphins are at 22 percent, according to The New York Times playoff model. But if the Dolphins win, they’ll be the favorites for the top seed with around a 60 percent chance going into Week 18. This game features fun matchups on both sides of the ball. We get MVP favorite Lamar Jackson against a Dolphins defense that is one of the NFL’s most-improved units. We also get Miami’s high-powered offense against a Ravens defense that just took it to the 49ers. Like the Ravens, the Dolphins have now evolved into a team that can win in different ways. I’ll be surprised if t

Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins +3.5 (line varies depending on outlet)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stephania Bell Prediction: Ravens

Matt Bowen Prediction: Ravens

Mike Clay Prediction: Ravens

Jeremy Fowler Prediction: Dolphins

Dan Graziano Prediction: Ravens

Kimberly A. Martin Prediction: Ravens

Eric Moody Prediction: Ravens

Jason Reid Prediction: Ravens

Lindsey Thiry Prediction: Ravens

Seth Wickersham Prediction: Ravens

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mike Florio Prediction: Ravens 28, Dolphins 24

Chris Simms Prediction: Ravens 24, Dolphins 20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ali Bhanpuri Prediction: Ravens 27, Dolphins 23

Tom Blair Prediction: Ravens 24, Dolphins 20

Brooke Cersosimo Prediction: Ravens 26, Dolphins 22

Gennaro Filice Prediction: Ravens 26, Dolphins 20

Dan Parr Prediction: Ravens 28, Dolphins 23

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "The Baltimore Ravens dominated the 49ers in San Francisco on Christmas night. The secondary consistently forced tight windows against the 49ers’ loaded group of pass catchers. Baltimore’s five interceptions were the biggest difference in that contest. The offensive line did a fantastic job against San Francisco’s elite pass rush, and Lamar Jackson continued to create difference-making plays to extend drives. All in all, Baltimore played a near-perfect game against the league’s most talented roster. The Miami Dolphins slipped past Dallas last week, giving Miami its first win against a premium opponent. Miami’s defense has been better in the second half than it was early in the season. What makes the Dolphins dangerous is their unprecedented duo of speed demons, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Unfortunately, Hill is playing through an ankle injury, and Waddle suffered a high ankle sprain last week. With those two players, Miami is a very dangerous team. Without them, Miami has a much tighter margin of error against elite teams like Baltimore."

Prediction: Ravens 23, Dolphins 20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "Well, the MVP race is finally over after Lamar Jackson and the Ravens stomped Brock Purdy and the 49ers on Christmas. … Right? Wait … you don’t think that just like every other proclaimed leader in the clubhouse this season, Jackson could let it slip away by losing against the soft Dolphins? The Ravens have a tough defense, but are coming off a very physical game on a short week. The Dolphins had a nice late drive to beat the Cowboys and Tua Tagovailoa has to prove it again. From a clean pocket, Tagovailoa is a top-three QB in passer rating, EPA per dropback and yards per attempt this season. When pressured, Tagovailoa ranks 20th or worse in all three categories. Give us the Dolphins flexing some muscle and Raheem Mostert (21) making a heroic bid for Priest Holmes’ record (27) for most TDs by an undrafted player."

Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins plus 3.5

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "The stakes hardly could be higher in this game because a victory clinches the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the Ravens, whereas a Dolphins win puts them in control of that top spot. There are injury issues on both sides that could impact this outcome and there's little reason to think we won't be presented with a tight contest. What we shouldn't expect is a shootout like we had last season at M&T Bank Stadium, even though Baltimore has topped 30 points seven times in its last nine games and the Dolphins lead the NFL in scoring. This has the feeling of a close game, maybe more conservative than usual, that comes down to the wire. But the Dolphins came through last week in the clutch and it says here they'll do it again."

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Ravens 20