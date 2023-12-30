Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Ravens Week 17 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to clinch the AFC East title and move closer to the No. 1 seed in the conference when they face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 12-4 on the season, but more importantly clinch the AFC East title and take the lead in the conference standings when they face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 17 Dolphins-Ravens matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (11-4) vs. BALTIMORE RAVENS (12-3)

DATE: Sunday, Dec. 31

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: M&T Bank Stadium; Baltimore, Md.

WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. in Baltimore will be 48-49 degrees, according to The Weather Channel, with sunny skies in the 1 p.m. hour followed by partly cloudy skies and no precipitation in the forecast. The wind is expected to be 7 mph.

TV: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

STREAMING: fuboTV (start your free trial)

SI Sportsbook betting line: Ravens by 3.5 (over/under 46.5)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is out; G Robert Hunt (hamstring) is doubtful; OL Lester Cotton (hip), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), S Jevon Holland (knees), CB Xavien Howard (hip/thumb), OL Austin Jackson (oblique), RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) are questionable.

Ravens — CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) is out; WR Zay Flowers (calf), S Kyle Hamilton (knee), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), CB Brandon Stephens (ankle) and G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad) are questionable.

DOLPHINS-RAVENS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY

Series history: Teams tied 8-8

Last five meetings:

Sept. 18, 2022 at Baltimore — Dolphins 42, Ravens 38

Nov. 11, 2021 at Miami — Dolphins 22, Ravens 10

Sept. 8, 2019 at Miami — Ravens 59, Dolphins 10

Oct. 26, 2017 at Baltimore — Ravens 40, Dolphins 0

Dec. 4, 2016 at Baltimore — Ravens 38, Dolphins 6

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 19 (2002 at Miami; Dolphins 26, Ravens 7)

Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 49 (2019 at Miami; Ravens 59, Dolphins 10)

Highest-scoring matchup: 80 points (2022 at Baltimore; Dolphins 42, Ravens 38)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 15 points (2003 at Miami; Dolphins 9, Ravens 6)

Former Ravens players with the Dolphins:

RB Raheem Mostert (2015), DT Zach Sieler (2018-19), S DeShon Elliott (2018-21), CB Justin Bethel (2019)

Former Ravens coaches with the Dolphins:

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, senior assistant Wade Harman

Former Dolphins players with the Ravens:

OLB Kyle Van Noy, Senior Advisor to Player Engagement O.J. Brigance

Former Dolphins coaches with the Ravens:

Tight ends coach George Godsey

-------------------------------------------------------------------

RAVENS SCOUTING REPORT

The Ravens have been consistent for years and they've now put themselves in position to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs for the second time in five years with their current five-game winning streak that includes their eye-opening 14-point victory at San Francisco on Monday night. QB Lamar Jackson has put himself in the MVP conversation while helping Baltmore overcome the loss of its top running back (J.K. Dobbins) and his favorite target in the passing game (tight end Mark Andrews). The defense has been among the best in the NFL all season and features high-end players at every level starting with defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, linebacker Roquan Smith and safety Kyle Hamilton.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

Winning at Baltimore in December is never an easy task, but the Dolphins did catch somewhat of a scheduling break because the Ravens are coming off a Monday night game on the West Coast. More tangibly, as good as the Baltimore defense has been in 2023, the Ravens gave up 410 yards against the Rams in Week 14 and gave up 429 in their turnover-fueled victory at San Francisco. The Dolphins offense certainly has the ability to move the ball against any team and it obviously did a lot of damage at M&T Bank Stadium last season. While we can't expect the numerous secondary breakdowns we saw in Week 2 of 2022, we still should expect good production from Tyreek Hill another week removed from his ankle injury. On the other side, the Dolphins defense is capable of shutting down any offense, and it sure did a number on Lamar Jackson in that Thursday night game in 2021.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

The Dolphins' offensive line has performed admirably all season despite a freaky rash of injuries, but there's always a concern it's going to cave against a physical front like the one that Baltimore offers. If the Dolphins can't at least manage some degree of control up front, even Tua's quick release and quick passing might not be enough to overcome consistent pressure. On the other side of the ball, the Jalen Ramsey injury late in the week could become a factor because he does make a huge difference with his coverage ability. And then there's the Jackson factor because he's got the ability to create so many things off broken-down plays, much like Jalen Hurts did when the Dolphins lost against the Philadelphia Eagles.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINAL DOLPHINS-RAVENS PREDICTION

The stakes hardly could be higher in this game because a victory clinches the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the Ravens, whereas a Dolphins win puts them in control of that top spot. There are injury issues on both sides that could impact this outcome and there's little reason to think we won't be presented with a tight contest. What we shouldn't expect is a shootout like we had last season at M&T Bank Stadium, even though Baltimore has topped 30 points seven times in its last nine games and the Dolphins lead the NFL in scoring. This has the feeling of a close game, maybe more conservative than usual, that comes down to the wire. But the Dolphins came through last week in the clutch and it says here they'll do it again. Final score: Dolphins 23, Ravens 20