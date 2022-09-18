Breaking Down the Dolphins-Ravens Week 2 Inactive Info

Tackle Terron Armstead will be active for the Miami Dolphins when they face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The prized free agent acquisition had been listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week because of a toe injury he sustained in the 20-7 victory against the New England Patriots in the opener.

With Armstead in the lineup, the offensive line will have only one change from Week 1, with Greg Little taking over at right tackle for Austin Jackson, who was placed on IR on Friday because of an ankle injury.

The list of Dolphins inactives includes RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, QB Skylar Thompson, LB Channing Tindall, TE Cethan Carter and TE Hunter Long.

Players active for the first time this season will include cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, new linebacker Trey Flowers, veteran safety Eric Rowe, tight end Tanner Conner, and running back Salvon Ahmed.

Ahmed was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, but now he'll replace Gaskin as the third running back behind Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert.

Igbinoghene was a surprise inactive for Week 1 against New England, and it will be interesting to see how much playing time he gets against Baltimore.

Ezukanma is inactive for a second consecutive game, which is a bit surprising considering the Dolphins elevated River Cracraft from the practice squad both times to play ahead of him.

Fellow wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. will be active after being listed as questionable Friday.

Conner, who impressed as a rookie free agent from Idaho State, being active was expected after Carter was ruled out Friday and Long was downgraded from questionable to out Saturday. At the very least, Conner should get snaps on special teams against Baltimore.

BALTIMORE INACTIVE INFO

The Ravens inactives include WR James Proche II, DB Brandon Stephens, RB J.K. Dobbins, T Ronnie Stanley, TE Nick Boyle and DT Travis Jones.

With Dobbins out, that means former Dolphins "Miracle in Miami" hero Kenyan Drake will start at running back for Baltimore.

While the Ravens will be missing Stephens in the secondary, they will have cornerback Marcus Peters in the lineup for the first time this season and Marlon Humphrey also will be active after being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.