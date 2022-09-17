Dolphins-Ravens Week 2 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 2-0 in the 2022 when they face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins, who defeated the Ravens 22-10 in a Thursday night game last season, will enter the game as 3.5-point underdogs.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

CBS Sports

Will Brinson

Analysis: "This opened Ravens -4 and has trended toward the Dolphins. TuAnon makes me scared to knock Miami, but two key plays for the Dolphins (strip sack by the goal line, the fourth-and-7 touchdown pass before half) completely flipped the Week 1 game against the Patriots. Baltimore poses a much stiffer test and the Ravens looked explosive after a sluggish first-half start."

Prediction: Ravens 28, Dolphins 14

Pete Prisco

Analysis: "The Dolphins and Ravens both won in impressive fashion last week, but now Miami goes on the road for the first time. The Dolphins dominated the Ravens last year at home, but this will be different. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson get the best of the Dolphins."

Prediction: Ravens 27, Dolphins 20

Los Angeles Times

Analysis: "Tua Tagovailoa is accurate enough on the short stuff and has the weapons to stretch the field. Baltimore couldn’t run the ball last week and has problems on the left side of its offensive line."

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Ravens 20

The Sporting News

Analysis: "This could turn out to be the best game of the day. Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa were efficient in the opener, and they did that without the support of a trusty running game. The Mike McDaniel hype will be off the charts with a victory here, and there is enough support on the Dolphins roster to do it."

Prediction: Dolphins 26, Ravens 24

NBC Sports

Analysis: "Don't be surprised if this is one of the best games on Sunday's slate. Both Miami and Baltimore won in Week 1 and looked good doing so. This matchup should be a good test for both teams to see where they stack up in the AFC."

Ethan Cadeaux prediction: Ravens 29, Dolphins 24

Matt Weyrich prediction: Ravens 38, Dolphins 31

ESPN

Analysis: "Will the Ravens have an answer for Miami's aggressive defense? In last year's meeting, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson faced 24 defensive back blitzes from the Dolphins, the most faced by any quarterback since 2015. Miami sent at least two defensive backs on 18 of those. It held the Ravens to 10 points in that game, Baltimore's fewest in Jackson's 50 career starts."

Eric Moody prediction: Dolphins 27, Ravens 23

Seth Walder prediction: Ravens 27, Dolphins 20

FOX Sports

Analysis: ""I'm a strong believer in the Dolphins, but I think they might get a slice of humble pie against the Ravens. It'll be a tight one. But with Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh, the Ravens will have the slight edge over the less experienced duo of Tagovailoa and McDaniel."

Prediction: Ravens 27, Dolphins 24

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio

Analysis: "Last year, the Dolphins flummoxed the Ravens offense by crowding the line. The Ravens will be ready for it this time."

Prediction: Ravens 24, Dolphins 20

Michael David Smith

Analysis: "Both teams looked good in Week One, but I’m more sold on Lamar Jackson having a big year than I am on Tua Tagovailoa. I like the Ravens to win this one comfortably."

Prediction: Ravens 28, Dolphins 14

NFL.com

Analysis: "This is the game I'm most excited for on Sunday because I want to see where these teams go next. Both had similar openers, featuring lackluster running games, just enough big plays offensively and suffocating defenses. In terms of pass protection, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has sprinkled his Shanahan dust on the offensive line, but it was a bad sign that Miami couldn't run against a Patriots team mostly playing five defensive backs. How Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' staff handle the Dolphins' blitzes will be a great litmus test after these teams' Week 10 meeting last season, when Miami exposed a hole in the Ravens' passing game that wasn't (presumably) plugged until the offseason. Baltimore tried more runs under center last week, without great success, but I'll take Lamar over Tua Tagovailoa if both offenses are in one-dimensional, figuring-it-out mode."

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Patriots 17

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "While it clearly doesn't have anything to do with this particular game, it's impossible to overlook the Dolphins' history at M&T Bank Stadium and Miami's 0-4 record in that place. Worse, the last two games produced combined losses of 78-6. Furthermore, until they scored 22 points last year, the Dolphins hadn't topped 15 points against Baltimore in their previous five matchups. Then you look at Baltimore having won its past six home openers, and it's clear the trends don't favor Miami. From a more practical standpoint, this indeed is a tough matchup for the Dolphins because Baltimore is a really good team and it's hard to envision Miami having the same measure of success against Jackson as it did in 2021. And then you have to look at the issues on the Miami offensive line, and it adds up to a very challenging afternoon, though it would make leaving Baltimore with a win that much sweeter and that much more impressive."

Prediction: Ravens 20, Dolphins 17