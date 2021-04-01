Dolphins Bring Back Veteran DT

The Miami Dolphins have come to terms with veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins

The Dolphins went back to the free agent pool Thursday when they brought back a familiar face.

The team came to terms with veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins, who played in Miami in 2019 before spending last season with the Chicago Bears.

Jenkins started five games for the Dolphins during the full rebuilding year of 2019 when it was rather difficult for anybody to shine, but his performance in 11 games with the Chicago Bears last year was impressive.

Jenkins didn't start any of the 11 games he played for the Bears in 2020, but Pro Football Focus ranked him 29th out of 135 interior defensive linemen who played at least 209 snaps,

His work for the Dolphins was similar in 2019 because he ranked 36th out of 124 interior D-linemen that year.

Steve Mitchell - USA Today Sports

Jenkins, who first entered the NFL in 2013 as a third-round pick of the Saints out of Georgia, does the grunt work and the best evidence he's a good team player is the fact that the Dolphins are bringing him back for a second stint — just like the Bears brought him back last season after he had played for them in 2017.

The addition of Jenkins further bolsters the Dolphins group of interior defensive linemen that already included 2020 All-Rookie Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins, newcomer Adam Butler, Zach Sieler and Benito Jones.

At 6-3, 327, Jenkins might be the most prototypical nose tackle on the roster.

Jenkins becomes the ninth unrestricted free agent signed by the Dolphins this offseason, following QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Malcolm Brown, FB/TE Cethan Carter, WR Will Fuller V, C Matt Skura, Butler, LB Duke Riley and LB Brennan Scarlett.

In addition, the Dolphins signed three players after they were released by other teams: WR Robert Foster, CB Justin Coleman and P Michael Palardy.