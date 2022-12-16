Dolphins-Bills Week 15 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 9-5 in the 2022 season when they face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 8.5-point underdogs, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco

Analysis: "The Dolphins have lost two straight and they are now playing a third straight road game. That's brutal. The Bills lost to Miami in the first meeting, even though they dominated. Tua Tagovailoa has struggled the past two weeks and the conditions are supposed to be tough in this one. The Bills will win it as they play good defense and Josh Allen does his part."

Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 17

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "These are the bad times for the Miami Dolphins. They’ve lost five games this year, but the first three were understandable. They came with Tua Tagovailoa on the shelf. Their last two losses — in Weeks 13 and 14 have been more or less at full strength. The 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers both shut down Tua and the high-powered Dolphins passing attack by taking away the intermediate and deep middle and daring Tagovailoa to throw to the sidelines. He more or less refused. That has to change. But it probably won’t this week. The Buffalo Bills rank seventh in defensive passer rating (81.7) and have allowed a total of 70 points during their current four-game winning streak. Plus, you can’t overstate the impact of the weather. The forecast calls for 28 degrees and snow at kickoff — which has been Kryptonite for the Hawaiian Tagovailoa. Tua, in his two late December/early January cold weather road starts, has completed just 55.2% of his attempts with a 5.9 yards per attempt average and a passer rating of 58.8. The Dolphins lost both of those games by a combined 61 points."

Adam H. Beasley Prediction: Bills 24, Dolphins 19

Dalton Miller Prediction: Bills 30, Dolphins 27

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 25

The Sporting News

Analysis: "How healthy will Tyreek Hill be for this game? Miami's offense sputtered in Week 14 and struggled in the running game, and Buffalo is going to be looking for payback from the Week 3 loss. The forecast also calls for snow showers. Josh Allen is 4-0 with 10 TDs and two interceptions against the Dolphins at home."

Prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 24

Fan Sided

Analysis: "The Bills are going to want revenge on Miami after losing to the Dolphins in Week 3. This is a huge game for Tua Tagovailoa and Co., but they are against a better team in bad weather."

Prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 23

ESPN

Analysis: When these teams met in Week 3, the temperature played a role with multiple Bills players missing time due to heat illness. But with a lake effect snow warning in place for the weekend, conditions will again be a factor in the big AFC East meeting. The Dolphins have lost eight straight games with a kickoff temperature of 40 or below, but Miami is looking to sweep the series vs. Buffalo for the first time since 2016. Unlike last time, the Bills will have cornerback Tre'Davious White and safety Jordan Poyer to help defend Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Bills are 9-0 when Poyer plays.

Seth Walder Prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 24

Eric Moody Prediction: Dolphins 30, Bills 28

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio

Analysis: "The Dolphins have adopted a full-blown “serenity now!” approach to the elements awaiting them on Saturday night."

Prediction: Bills 34, Dolphins 31

Michael David Smith

Analysis: "The Bills are the best team in the AFC, and they’re going to take a big step toward the No. 1 seed on Saturday night."

Prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 20

NFL.com

Analysis: "A lot has gone wrong for the Bills despite them currently being the AFC's top seed. Two of their most valuable defensive players (Micah Hyde and Von Miller) aren't coming back. They still haven't settled on a No. 2 cornerback. Their running game is erratic and their complementary receivers have disappointed enough to bring back Cole Beasley. Yet the Bills have been in so many games like this as a franchise the last three years, especially in the cold, and they understand what it means to play in massive December games. The Dolphins aren't there yet, even if they should cover in a loss like the Jets did a week ago."

Prediction: Bills 23, Dolphins 17

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "This game wraps up the three-game road trip (gauntlet) the Dolphins faced and a victory here would (at least should) be enough to offset the disappointing performances against the 49ers and the Chargers. The Dolphins already scored a monumental victory against the Bills this season, though circumstances were very favorable, among them the intense heat (and huge home-field advantage) and a rash of Buffalo injuries at the time. The situation is reversed here because it's the Bills who have the advantageous circumstances, including home-field advantage and the weather conditions, the Dolphins playing on a short week at the end of a three-game road trip, and a better injury situation. Pulling off a sweep of this Bills team never would be easy under any circumstances, but it's going to be especially challenging here. In predicting the outcome, the big problem for the Dolphins is that Buffalo has demonstrated many more ways it can win this season than Miami, which has relied so heavily on the passing game. We'd expect the Dolphins to make adjustments on offense and utilize the run and short passing game more than the past two weeks, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be successful. As mentioned earlier, the best chance at pulling off the upset here would be for the defense to come up with some key takeaways. The problem is that it's really tough to depend on those."

Prediction: Bills 22, Dolphins 16

