Ramsey Feeling Great, But 'Not There Yet'

Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Jaley Ramsey says he's still working his way back into form after returning from his training camp knee injury

It's hard to complain about much when it comes to Jalen Ramsey's return to the Miami Dolphins lineup, but the All-Pro Bowl cornerback says there's still some work to do.

Ramsey has looked sharp in his two starts since his return from his training camp knee injury, but he said after practice Friday he's not back to 100 percent yet.

“I’m feeling like training camp mode," he said. "Got to get myself together. But it’s to be expected. I just give credit to my teammates for holding it down for me and making it easy for me.

"It's literally only my third week of playing football. No, I do not feel like myself yet, but I feel great. My limbs and all of that, my body feels great, but in terms of knocking the rust off, meaning my rhythm, no ,not yet, but it'll get there."

Ramsey made his return in the Week 8 game against the New England Patriots and promptly made an impact with a second-quarter interception and 49-yard return that provided a major swing right before halftime of the 31-17 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

RAMSEY GETTING FAMILIAR WITH SECONDARY TEAMMATES

In Week 9 in Frankfurt, Germany, Ramsey started when the Dolphins had their projected starting secondary lineup — Ramsey, Xavien Howard, Jevon Holland and DeShon Elliott — together for the first time this season.

"It was cool," he said. "We have a long way to go still just getting more familiar with each other's games, knowing where we will be at certain times, getting more familiar with our communication on the field and certain things like that. That takes actually playing football together to be able to do it. So with more football, we'll continue to get more comfortable with it."



One thing Ramsey already is comfortable with is the NFL Films crew at the Baptist Health Training Complex filming for the "Hard Knocks" in-season series featuring the Dolphins that will premier Tuesday.

"I've noticed (the crew) just because they've they've asked me to do a few things," Ramsey said. "But it is what it is. It's not my first time."

Indeed, Ramsey has prior experience with "Hard Knocks" when the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers were featured as a tandem during training camp in 2020.