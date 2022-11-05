Dolphins-Bears Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 6-3 in the 2022 season when they face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 3.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco

Analysis: "This is a second straight road trip for the Dolphins against an NFC North team. They beat the Lions last week, throwing it all over the field. This won't be as fast a track, which will slow them down some. But I still think the passing game will be too much for the Bears. Dolphins take it."

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Bears 20

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "No team improved more in Trade SZN than the Dolphins, who acquired talented pass rusher Bradley Chubb and upgraded at running back (gaining Jeff Wilson Jr. while shedding Chase Edmonds). And you’d be hard-pressed to come up with a team that lost more in Trade SZN than the Bears, who dealt defensive cornerstones Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith to contenders. Chicago did upgrade on offense, trading for wide receiver Chase Claypool, but there’s no doubt the Bears are a diminished team compared to two weeks ago. So let’s all agree that the Dolphins are a significantly better team than the Bears. Even before the trades, the Dolphins dominated the Bears in DVOA (12th to 29th). The only potential equalizer Sunday is the weather. Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t play great in the cold and wind. The forecast is a mixed bag for the Hawaiian: it’s supposed to be a very pleasant 61 degrees at kickoff, but it’s expected to be a bit breezy."

Adam H. Beasley Prediction: Dolphins 26, Bears 20

Dalton Miller Prediction: Dolphins 34, Bears 28

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Dolphins 29, Bears 19

The Sporting News

Analysis: "Justin Fields has shown improvement within Chicago's offense the last two weeks, but he's taking too many sacks. Chicago's defense was ripped on the ground last week against Dallas, and that means Raheem Mostert could have a huge game here. That will open up the vertical shots from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Miami also is 4-1 at Chicago all time. Forget about those weather narratives."

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Bears 20

NBC Sports

Analysis: "The NFL trade deadline was as busy as it's ever been in the league's history and the Dolphins and Bears were right at the center of it, swinging big trades for edge rusher Bradley Chubb and wide receiver Chase Claypool, respectively. Miami added the final piece to what it hopes is a championship-caliber roster and Chicago finally invested in a weapon for the surging Justin Fields."

Ethan Cadeaux prediction: Dolphins 34, Bears 24

Matt Weyrich prediction: Dolphins 34, Bears 20

FOX Sports

Analysis: "I think the days of Chicago not being able to score are gone. Defensively, the Bears have definitely taken a step back losing Roquan Smith, but offensively, they're starting to figure things out. Still, I don't think it'll be enough to catch a red-hot Dolphins team that has all the makings of a playoff contender."

Prediction: Dolphins 33, Bears 28

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio

Analysis: "The Dolphins were the only team to beat the 1985 Bears. Thirty-seven years later, the Dolphins simply become the latest to beat the 2022 Bears."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Bears 24

Michael David Smith

Analysis: "A Bears defense that suddenly doesn’t have Robert Quinn or Roquan Smith is going to struggle with the big-play Dolphins offense."

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Bears 20

NFL.com

Analysis: "The additions of Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. bolster a Dolphins roster that should also eventually get back cornerback Byron Jones. As long as Tua Tagovailoa and Terron Armstead are in the lineup, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will eat. I love the maturation we've seen from Justin Fields over the past month, but the Bears' defense looked disinterested and disorganized after the Robert Quinn trade. Will they show up after the Roquan Smith trade?"

Prediction: Dolphins 29, Bears 20

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: The Dolphins have things rolling pretty well these days with back-to-back victories after Tua returned from his concussion and the big trade this week for Bradley Chubb, who should rejuvenate the pass rush. This, however, is a tricky game because the Bears offense has come to life in recent weeks after Chicago decided to let Fields run a lot more. But the Dolphins just look like a clearly better team overall and should be able to make it three in a row."

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Bears 20

