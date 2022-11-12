Setting the Stage for the Week 10 Dolphins-Browns Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 7-3 on the season when they take on the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 10 Dolphins-Browns matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (6-3) vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS (3-5)

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 13

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.

WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens will be between 82 and 84 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with mostly sunny skies from 1-3 and partly sunny with showers in the 3 p.m. hour. The wind is expected to be 7 mph with gusts up to 9 mph.

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown in SouthFlorida, most of Alabama, the Boston area, and Honolulu.

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst), AJ Ross (sidelines)

SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 3.5 (over/under 49)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — TE Hunter Long (concussion protocol/illness) is out; WR River Cracraft (illness) is out; T Terron Armstead (toe/calf), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), TE Tanner Conner (knee) and T Austin Jackson (ankle/calf) are questionable.

Browns — TE David Njoku (ankle) and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) are out; G Michael Dunn (back) is questionable.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regular season series history: Series is tied 9-9

Last five meetings:

Nov. 24, 2019 at Cleveland — Browns 41, Dolphins 24

Sept. 25, 2016 at Miami — Dolphins 30, Browns 24 (OT)

Sept. 8, 2013 at Cleveland — Dolphins 23, Browns 10

Sept. 25, 2011 at Cleveland — Browns 17, Dolphins 16

Dec. 5, 2010 at Miami — Browns 13, Dolphins 10

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 17 (1990 at Cleveland; Dolphins 30, Browns 13)

Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 28 (1970 at Miami; Browns 28, Dolphins 0)

Highest-scoring matchup: 72 points (2007 at Cleveland; Browns 41, Dolphins 31)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 17 points (2004 at Miami; Dolphins 10, Browns 7)

Former Browns players with the Dolphins:

RB Raheem Mostert, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, DB Elijah Campbell (training camp only)

Former Browns coaches with the Dolphins:

Head coach Mike McDaniel was Browns WR coach in 2014, assistant head coach/tight ends coach Jon Embree was Browns TE coach in 2013, senior defensive assistant Ryan Slowik was Browns OLB coach in 2016

Former Dolphins players with the Browns:

QB Jacoby Brissett, G Michael Dunn, WR Jakeem Grant (on IR)

Former Dolphins coaches with the Browns:

Pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea was Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2019

-------------------------------------------------------------------

The biggest story with the Cleveland Browns in 2022 involves a player who has yet to play for them, that obviously being Deshaun Watson. The Browns went all in to acquire the talented but troubled quarterback, giving up major draft capital to acquire him in a trade with Houston and then giving a huge, unprecedented contract that was fully guaranteed. The Browns won't have the services of Watson for two more games, which means former Dolphins backup Jacoby Brissett will continue to try to help keep the team's playoff hopes alive until Watson can play. That hasn't worked out so well, with Cleveland coming to Miami with a 3-5 record, though four of the losses have come by three points or less. That includes a 31-30 loss against the Jets in Week 2 when Cleveland amazingly sqandered a 13-point lead in the final two minutes and a 30-28 loss against the Chargers when rookie kicker Cade York missed a 53-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

The Dolphins will enter this game riding a three-game winning streak and coming off big offensive performances in victories at Detroit and Chicago. Tua Tagovailoa passed for more than 300 yards in each of those two games as the Lions and Bears joined the long list of 2022 opponents who just couldn't find a way to cover Tyreek Hill and and Jaylen Waddle. Until further notice, the assumption has to be that Tua will be able to hit his share of downfield passes to those two and the offense will move the ball. On the flip side, the Dolphins have done a good job in run defense against running backs in 2022 (quarterbacks are another story), so there's reason for optimism they can contain Nick Chubb enough to secure another win.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

In discussing the Dolphins run defense, it needs to be pointed out that Miami hasn't faced a running attack so far this season with a back combination like Cleveland has with Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Behind those two, Cleveland has rushed for 170 yards or more in six of its eight games so far this season and, despite, the disappointing record, Brissett has played much better in a complementary role than his poor 86.8 passer rating would suggest. The Cleveland defense has been inconsistent this season, but is coming off two good performances against Baltimore and Cincinnati — though the Bengals did have to play that Week 8 Monday night game without injured star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Myles Garrett has the ability to be a game-wrecker for the Cleveland defense.

FINAL DOLPHINS-BROWNS PREDICTION

The Dolphins have a chance to head into their bye on a major roll if they can make it four in a row to get to 7-3 on the season, and there's some good mojo happening lately that has helped the team squeak out close games — such as the DPI not called at the end of the Chicago game. These are two offenses with contrasting styles, but both very good at what they do. In the end, though, it's easy to see the Dolphins defense coming up with a key stop or takeaway to help the team continue its impressive run. Final score: Dolphins 27, Browns 24.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

