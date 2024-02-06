Campanile Leaves Dolphins Staff

Anthony Campanile had been on the staff since the 2020 season

Anthony Campanile has been described as a rising star in the coaching ranks, but his development will continue away from the Miami Dolphins.

The linebackers coach will not be back with the Dolphins in 2024 after interviewing for the defensive coordinator position but being bypassed last offseason and this one in favor of Vic Fangio and Anthony Weaver, respectively.

Campanile joined the Dolphins in 2020 after serving as linebackers coach at the University of Michigan.

He earned some attention during the "Hard Knocks In Season With the Miami Dolphins" with a fiery speech about playing hard that included the memorable line "All over the world, they speak ass whooping."

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CAMPANILE?

Campanile wasn't out of a job for long, with reports he has agreed to become the linebackers coach for the Green Bay Packers.

He interviewed earlier in the offseason for the defensive coordinator position with the New York Giants, who instead decided to go with Shane Bowen, but they still have an opening for a linebackers coach. Campanile was born and grew up in New Jersey, along with later coaching in the state in high school and at Rutgers University.

Campanile often has been mentioned as a future head-coaching candidate and his name had been mentioned in connection with the opening at Boston College, where Campanile coached for three years, including serving as co-defensive coordinator in 2018.

Ironically, Campanile will be working under new Green Bay DC Jeff Hafley, who took the position after leaving his job as Boston College head coach.

OTHER DEPARTURES

Campanile becomes the second lead coach of a position group known to be gone for 2024, along with safeties coach Joe Kasper, who will be following departed DC Vic Fangio to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition, assistant special teams coach Brendan Farrell and assistant D-line coach Kenny Baker also won't be returning in 2024, and the same goes for offensive assistants Mike Judge, Ricardo Allen and Kolby Smith, according to reports.