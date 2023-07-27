Cook Saga Coming to a Conclusion?

The Miami Dolphins have long been thought to be the front-runners to land Dalvin Cook, but he could wind up with another AFC East team instead

The Dalvin Cook watch could be coming to an end pretty soon, and the Miami Dolphins just might end up having to face him twice this season instead of having him on their team.

Cook will be flying to New York to visit with the Jets over the weekend, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The visit will come in the aftermath of the Jets restructuring the contract of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly took a massive pay cut to give his new team more flexibility to add talent to potentially make a Super Bowl run — talent like Dalvin Cook.

We always pegged the Jets as a leading contender to land Cook because they clearly have Super Bowl aspirations after the trade for Rodgers and they have a question mark at running back because sensational 2022 rookie Breece Hall is recovering from a torn ACL and there's some uncertainty as to when he'll be totally himself again.

Cook not only could serve as a replacement for Hall in the early weeks of the regular season — the Jets open with a brutal four-game stretch against the Bills, Cowboys, Patriots and Chiefs — but then become the kind of complement that would give New York about as good a 1-2 running back tandem as there would be in the NFL.

COOK AND THE DOLPHINS

Cook's visit to New York comes a few days after he told Rich Eisen on the aptly named "Rich Eisen Show" that reports that he had received a concrete offer from the Dolphins and had turned it down were not true.

Instead, Cook said there were "ongoing negotiations" involving his agent and teams.

The idea of adding Cook always was intriguing from the Dolphins standpoint because of his talent level and the connection was there since he's a Miami native.

But the Dolphins do have a lot of depth at running back after re-signing in the offseason all four of their running backs from 2022 — Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin — as well as selecting Texas A&M speedster De'Von Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

A report in the New York Post this week suggested the Dolphins made a trade offer for Saquon Barkley at some point in the offseason, but the timing wasn't clear and logic suggests that wouldn't have happened after all four running backs were brought back.

Adding Cook to the Dolphins roster could be construed as a luxury move for a team with Super Bowl aspirations rather than filling a need, but the Jets have the same aspirations and more of a need.

If Cook does wind up signing with the Jets, the Dolphins will face him Nov. 24 at MetLife Stadium in the first-ever Black Friday NFL game and Dec. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium.