Breaking Down the Final Week 16 Dolphins-Cowboys Injury Report

The Dolphins have eight players on their final injury report, including a new name

As is usual the case, the Miami Dolphins' final injury report of the week provided few definitive answers related to their Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, which might not be a bad thing in this case.

The Dolphins ruled out only one player, that being guard Robert Hunt (hamstring), while listing seven others as questionable.

That list was headed by WR Tyreek Hill, who practiced on a limited basis for a second consecutive day Friday with his ankle injury, and also included DB Elijah Campbell (knee), S Jevon Holland (knees), CB Xavien Howard (hip), T Austin Jackson (oblique), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring) and CB Cam Smith (hamstring).

Campbell is a new name on the injury report and he was listed as limited with a knee injury, suggesting he sustained the injury in practice Friday.

Hunt's place in the starting lineup figures to once again be taken by third-year player Robert Jones.

On a positive note, RB De'Von Achane, T Terron Armstead and OL Liam Eichenberg all didn't get a game status designation, meaning they're good to go.

The same goes for safety DeShon Elliott, who will be back in the lineup after missing the Jets game last Sunday because of a concussion.

DALLAS INJURY REPORT

The Cowboys, meanwhile, ruled out one player and listed another one as doubtful, and they're two significant players.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins will miss a second consecutive game because of knee/ankle issues, while starting left tackle Tyron Smith was listed as doubtful because of a back injury.

Guard Zack Martin was among four players listed as questionable; he was listed as a limited participant in practice Friday after not working the previous two days.

Also listed as questionable were safety Malik Hooker (ankle), defensive end Villami Fehoko (knee) and tackle Matt Waletzko (shoulder).