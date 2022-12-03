Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Ingold, Facing the 49ers Defense, Mostert/Wilson, and More

Part 1 of the pre-49ers game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Mad doggo (@Dogadoodle72):

Will this win cement the Dolphins as legit Super Bowl contenders?

Hey Mad Doggo, hmm, good question. Maybe it should because it would be a sixth consecutive win for the Dolphins, and this one on the road against a team many see as a Super Bowl contender itself. It also could be that some media folks won’t make that leap until/if the Dolphins complete their season sweep of the Buffalo Bills. P.S. I love the confidence in the way you phrased the question (“will this win …”).

From Josh @jv8891):

I need to know if Week 15 will be moved either Saturday or Sunday?

Hey Josh, I’m afraid I can’t give you an answer right now because the NFL won’t announce the finalized Week 15 schedule until early next week. What seems almost a lock is that the Dolphins-Bills game will be another night game, but it could wind up being Saturday night, or Sunday night if the NFL decides to flex out the scheduled NE-LV night game. I broke down all the possibilities in a story that was published before the NFL announced the Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers would be flexed to Sunday Night Football.

From Keith Strini (@keith_strini):

What does the rest of the offense look like if we have to play “max protect” the whole game? What does is look like in pass situations and run situations? Who is/are the extra blocker(s)?

Hey Keith, first off, I don’t think I ever recall an NFL team going “max protect” an entire game. What max protect does is help the pass protection, obviously, but also limit the number of receivers running routes, which is where the speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle comes in handy because they actually have the ability to beat double coverage at times (though not always). As to who the extra blockers would be, logic says you’re looking at tight end Durham Smythe, fullback Alec Ingold, maybe a sixth offensive lineman at times. What’s the biggest likelihood is that the Dolphins will mix in different things if Terron Armstead ends up not playing.

From TheRealRashad (@wasup_rt):

Will this be the Mostert & Wilson Jr. redemption game?

Hey there, I get what you’re saying, but there’s no redemption needed because both those guys did a very good job for the 49ers. I also have a hard time seeing the Dolphins winning this game with their running attack. As is most often the case, I think it will be Tua, Tyreek, Jaylen and company to get the ball moving and scoring points.

From Mike from Cali (@MikeHun2527660:

If Chiefs lose this week and Phins take the W as well, that would leave Bills, Chiefs and Dolphins all at 9-3; who would have the tiebreaker for 1st in AFC? Everything is saying Bills will if Chiefs lose, but none of the media is saying anything about if Miami wins.

Mike, in any multiple-team tiebreaker scenario, the first step is to settle ties for teams in the same division. Since the Dolphins beat Buffalo, they win that tiebreaker and then the Dolphins would have the tiebreaker edge over K.C. by virtue of a better conference recored (6-2 vs. 5-3). So, yes, if the Dolphins win and the Chiefs lose, Miami becomes the No. 1 seed at the moment.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

What’s your biggest concern with the Niners? CMC? Deebo? Their defense? Coaching? Tough game Sunday, but it’s not impossible.

Hey Craig, how about “yes.” LOL. Actually, I think if you’re looking at the 49ers, it has to be their defense that’s most concerning, right? And I understand they haven’t necessarily faced great offenses during their current four-game winning streak (Chargers were missing their two starting WRs and their two starting tackles), but this is just a flat-out good defense with stars at every level.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend, seems like everyone is focused on this high-powered Miami offense against Frisco’s #1 defense. However, both teams have another side of the ball. Can you talk about our defense against their offense? Can you tell us who you think has the advantage in that matchup?

Hey Dana, it’s an interesting question because when it comes to each team’s ceiling for 2022, it’s the Dolphins defense and the 49ers offense that will come up. The Dolphins defense has had its moments so far this season, but the reality is that every single big performance or big play has come at home and the defense has been pretty shaky on the road. On the flip side, the 49ers offense has been pretty spotty, and the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey hasn’t really made that much of a difference. So, yeah, it’s a good question and a tough one to answer, but the answer could determine who wins Sunday.

From Dixon Tam (@DixonTam):

Alec Ingold has been one of the team's best free agent signings this year. Where would you rank him so far amongst the franchise's fullbacks? I think he's behind Larry Csonka, Keith Byars and Tony Paige at this point w/ a chance to move up a spot or two as his career progresses.

Hey Dixon, man, you’re a big fan of Alec, aren’t you, ready to put him that high already? Off the top of my head (and I’m sure I’ll be forgetting somebody), I’d add Lousaka Polite, Rob Konrad, Andra Franklin and Woody Bennett as good Dolphins fullbacks. I do think Ingold has the chance to work his way into the conversation, but my top three for now would be Csonka (duh!), Paige and Bennett.

From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):

This game feels like a pivotal moment in the season. With the Niners having such a vaunted defense and with Armstead most likely missing, a win would surely send the league a message. Agree?

Hey OGJ, without question, this would be a signature win for the Dolphins, along the lines of the Week 2 comeback at Baltimore that signaled to the whole league this Dolphins offense was going to be a major problem for every team.

From Jayco (@ljc7975):

Alain, defense has allowed 32.8 points per game on the road and not less than 27 in any one game. Is this the game where the defense stiffens?

Hey there, if I knew definitively, I’d be off to Vegas to put big money on the game. I do feel confident the Dolphins will be able to break their streak of allowing at least 27 points in road games, but how much below that number the final score falls, I couldn’t predict.

From It’sTuaClockSomewhere (@MigzSwervin):

Who do you think has the coaching advantage? Shanahan and his familiarity with McDaniel’s play calling or McDaniel and his familiarity with the 49ers defense?

Hey there, this is a question that invariably comes up whenever a coach faces his former team, and I’ve always been of the opinion that it really doesn’t make a difference. Yes, each coach knows what the other likes to do, but it’s not like teams aren’t prepared when they face other teams with the amount of tape they study. Besides, you can use what your opponent knows about you against him by going against tendency. Bottom line: I think this notion makes for a good story, but it’s hardly dramatically overblown.

