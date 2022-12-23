Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Chubb/Phillips, Coaches, Byron Jones, and More

Part 1 of the pre-Packers game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Hebert Gutierrez Morales (via email):

Hi Alain, I hope everything is fine with you and you are enjoying these Holidays with your loving ones. Once I’ve heard Omar Kelly said when he covered the Dolphins that his job was easier when they win, because everybody is positive and the information flows better. But when the team loses, everything is harder, everybody is angry and he must deal with all the negativity (from the team and the fandom). And I know, as a fan, is better to read about the team when they win because when they lose, I don’t want to know anything until next game, but there are people who focus their anger versus the media and the team. BUT reading some of the questions of your readers, when the team wins, I think is also difficult because most of them think that we are going to win the Super Bowl and beating everyone else in the process, and also you must deal with annoying people that attack you because of your opinions. So, my question is, do you think there’s a team with a mature fandom? Or do these situations happen with every sports team around the world (not only NFL or USA)? And, talking about other sports teams from other countries, do you hear any possibility from Montreal to buy another franchise to return the Expos? Every time that I see, read or hear something about the Washington Nationals, something roar in my stomach, because I think, “They stole our team” Thank you again for your work and answers Alain.

Hey Hebert, it’s tough for me to answer a question about whether every team’s fan base is like that of the Dolphins because I’ve never covered another team, but based on what I see on social media and what colleagues have told me, yeah, it’s pretty much the same everywhere. There’s a lot of overreaction to every single, solitary team, which is good because it means fan really care but also bad because sometimes it’s just not rational. As for the Expos, there was some talk maybe a few years back, but it’s kind of quieted down lately and, to be honest, as a hardcore Expos fan growing up, I don’t want another team in Montreal if it’s going to be operated on the cheap.

From Steven Bercovitz (via email):

Hey Alain, about all the Chubb bashing I hear, do you think all the success that Phillips is having is partially due to offenses concentrating on Chubb to keep him out, thereby opening a hole for anyone else to run through?

Hey Steven, I can’t say I’ve noticed that. I see Phillips’ success as being the result of his combination of very good athletic ability and nonstop motor. Phillips has been outstanding in recent weeks, making the same kind of late-season push he made as a rookie in 2021. But, no, I don’t see as being the result of having Chubb on the other side.

From Dr. Glen Schaffer (via email):

Hi Alain, thanks for your Dolphins insight and commentary! I’ve been a Dolfan since the early ’70s. Overall, the Fins are trending in the right direction this year, but there seems like there has been some inconsistencies in different areas from week to week, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Which coaches do you feel are on the hot seat for replacement for next year?

Hey Glen, let me start by saying I’m not a huge fan of discussing “coaches on the hot seat” during the season, particularly when the team likely will make the playoffs. But since you asked, logic would suggest to look at the areas that have struggled or not performed as well, and this season that’s the defense and special teams. So any coach there could be in trouble, but then again how many changes do you want to make to a coaching staff if it’s coming off a playoff season?

From Travis Amendt (via email):

Good afternoon, big fan of your column! If Miami chooses to move on from Boyer, what are some names to look at as potential replacements/upgrades?

Hey Travis, I’m not going to dive into looking at potential replacements until the time comes (if it comes), though I will tell you there were rumblings about Vic Fangio as a possibility in the offseason before it was announced that Josh Boyer would be retained.

From Michael McDonald (via email):

Hello Alain, I know I'm beating the proverbial dead horse here, but in your opinion (because, as you've stated, no one outside of the organization seems to know the facts) is the Byron Jones absence strictly injury-related or is there something else involved?

Hey Michael, I truly wish I knew the answer to that question and, if I knew for a fact there was something else involved, there would be a story written immediately. At the very least right now, what we have is the mystery of why Jones didn’t have surgery until March (his contract was restructured in the offseason, so there very well could be a link there) and why Mike McDaniel said at the start of camp that Week 1 of the regular season was the target for Jones when he still hasn’t played as of Week 16.

From Mike K (via email):

Thanks for all the great work you do Alain! I know all about the Dolphins winning their last three games and making it to the dance. I’m wondering what the scenarios are for them to move up from the seventh spot or is it just too early for that? Thanks.

Hey Mike, thanks for the kind words. Yeah, the Dolphins absolutely have a shot at getting all the way up to the No. 5 seed, and I broke down all the playoff possibilities in a story that was published Friday morning. For now, the Reader’s Digest version is that they have a game to make up on the Baltimore Ravens to get to No. 5 and also need to finish ahead of the Chargers in win-loss record because L.A. has all the tiebreaker advantages.

From Thomas Hudson (via email):

Was reading one of your responses and you talked about how the off-the-ball linebackers are a real weakness of the team. Which led me to wonder: Assuming Miami ends up in the playoffs against either Buffalo or KC, what are the odds that someone will write in to the mailbag to tell you that the obvious answer is to have Channing Tindall see his first extended action as a spy in a playoff game? I feel like five players basically have a mulligan for this year: Tindall, Ezukanma, Byron Jones, Austin Jackson and Igbinoghene. We all hope they will be productive players next year, but have you heard anything that leads you to believe they actually might be? Or could they all just fade away off the roster?

Hey Thomas, let me start with telling you to forget about the idea of Channing Tindall playing any kind of significant role in the playoffs this year. It’s just not happening. As for the five players you listed, Tindall and Ezukanma basically are getting a redshirt year and will get a long look next year; I’d be very surprised if Austin Jackson also didn’t get a long look next year; I think it just might be on the no side of 50-50 that Byron Jones is brought back in 2023 and the same might apply to Igbinoghene.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

Part of leadership is understanding that the buck has to stop with you. One thing that is starting to concern me is the coaching staff’s lack of accountability. Just because they don’t say it publicly doesn’t mean they don’t have it . What do you see?

Hey Dana, what do you want them to be accountable for? Play calls that don’t work out? Would you still have that complaint, for example, if the third-and-1 pass plays had worked out instead of flopped? I know I wouldn’t, even though I never liked those calls even before the play unfolded. One more thing: Did you not catch the clip of Mike McDaniel looking at Tua in a recent game and telling him, “No, I f---ed up.” If that’s not being accountable, I don’t know what is. This is a total non-issue to me.

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, I believe Rodgers had a few bad games because he was injured. I have seen him play better now that he has recovered from those injuries. Last game the Packers played at Dolphins Stadium we had a pretty good defense with Brent Grimes and we lost. I hope we win.

Hey Jorge, yeah, Green Bay beat the Dolphins, 27-24, on a last-second touchdown pass from Rodgers to tight end Andrew Quarless shortly after he had completed a fourth-and-10 to keep the Packers alive. I’m with you that Rodgers looks like different quarterback than he did a few weeks ago, and I don’t believe it’s going to be an easy outing for the defense.

