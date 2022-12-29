Thursday Dolphins Mailbag: All Sorts of QB Issues

Tua Tagovailoa's latest concussion has raised all kinds of questions for Miami Dolphins fans regarding his future and that of the QB spot in general for the team

Part 2 of the Week 17 game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Mike Mangaras (@mangaras_mike):

Alain, you and I been around a long time, if we don’t get in the playoffs this will be the biggest fail in my 48 years supporting them. I refuse to blame Tua because I really believe he’s our guy, but if he’s not, without any picks or cap, how in the world does Ross fix this?

Hey Mike, how or what to fix obviously would depend on how the final two games play out. But, yes, you make a good point that it’s not going to be easy to reinforce the roster without much cap space or draft capital.

From Michael (@simanski28):

Do you think anyone around Tua and/or Tua himself has retirement on the table in any capacity?

Hey Michael, Tua mentioned during an earlier interview with CBS’ Maria Taylor that his parents were very concerned after his scary injury at Cincinnati, and one would think the subject would come up again. But that’s pure speculation.

From Ronnie (@Gem_Mint_Cards):

Since you're on record that the drop-off from Tua to Teddy B is minimal, if anything, Miami shouldn't have a problem cruising into playoffs by beating bad Patriots and Jets?

Hey Ronnie, I detect a smart-alecky tone in your question, so let me ask you this: Do you think Miami "shouldn’t have a problem cruising into playoffs by beating bad Patriots and Jets” if Tua were in the lineup for both games? Spoiler alert: It wouldn’t be that simple, and it won’t be that simple with Teddy B because NE and the NYJ both have very good defenses. But, yes, I do believe the drop-off from Tua to Teddy B — with a full week of practice as the starter and with Terron Armstead in the lineup, as I have stated — isn’t anywhere near as significant as a lot of folks would have you believe.

From kbick13 (@kbick13):

Why abandon the running game every week even when it seems to be effective?

This is a fair question, but this assumes that the Dolphins would have success at the same ratio if they kept running. And one also could point out that the two biggest playmakers on offense are Hill and Waddle and it would be questionable not to feature them as much as possible. Having said all that, yes, I do believe there are times when the Dolphins should go with the running game more, particularly in short-yardage situations.

From Brice (@BricefromLA):

Biggest issue on the D going into next season?

Hey Brice, I think first and foremost has to be the cornerback position, followed by landing an impact off-the-ball linebacker and then the pass rush.

From Mark Khouri (@Markkhouri7Mark):

Hey Alain, I don’t understand why Grier always puts all his eggs in one basket when it comes to the QB? Didn’t he learn from Tannehill? Brings in Gase to fix him and now MCD to fix Tua. Why can’t they just draft 2 QBs every year and have them compete and don’t need to be fixed?

Hey Mark, I understand the concern, but the problem is that finding a truly elite QB isn’t easy and it’s not by drafting two QBs every year that you get them. The best avenue is nailing the top pick when you have one. If you focus too much of getting QBs in the draft, then you’re neglecting other positions and that’s not ideal either.

From Rich (@mouldymuffin99):

Does Grier get fired before the start of next season (he should!)?

Hey Rich, if the Dolphins somehow were to miss the playoffs, I think this would be on the table, but to suggest it would be a slam dunk would not be accurate, from where I sit.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Do you think Coach McDaniel is losing that confidence/enthusiasm he showed for Tua when he first arrived?

Hey Dave, I have seen no signs of that, either in the play-calling or anything McDaniel has done or said publicly. If he has, he’s doing a good job of hiding it.

From Gary (via email):

Hi Alain, Tua's latest concussion is extremely worrying and I personally hope he considers his future very carefully. Now the show will go on. Do you think the Dolphins will revisit the signing of Tom Brady, legally this time? Love your work have a great New Year.

Hey Gary, thanks and Happy New to you! First, let me specify that Tua exhibited concussion symptoms, not necessarily had a concussion. Secondly, I guess anything is possible regarding the idea of going after Tom Brady, but a lot of things would have to be settled, starting with whether Brady actually wants to continue playing in 2023.



From Mike K (via email):

Hope the Holidays were merry Alain! Anything but merry for the Fins right now unfortunately. Been a diehard since the mid-‘80s and although cliche, it does seem like the Fin fans just can’t have anything nice, ever! Question is in regards to Tua. He’s a class act and I’m truly up in the air on whether he is or can be elite. However, if this is indeed another concussion, the kid needs to seriously consider hanging it up and with his background, upbringing and values, I think he might. Where would that leave the Dolphins in terms of a QB? Skylar is years away and we have Tyreek in his prime. Lamar will more than likely be franchised, Brady’s the GOAT but past his good days IMO. I don’t want Jimmy G. Could Minshew flourish here? Anyone I’m missing?

Hey Mike, playing the hypothetical game where it came to pass that Tua did decide to retire, yeah, I’m with you with Skylar and Brady. I do think Jimmy G could be in play because of his relationship with McDaniel and Minshew also is the kind of QB who could flourish in this system. I guess maybe Baker Mayfield could be yet another option.

