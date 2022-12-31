Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Quarterbacks, Running Game, and More

Part 2 of the pre-Patriots game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From bonafide861 (@Bonafide861):

How do you think Boyer attacks this offense? Is there any reason we couldn't ride our burgeoning run game to playoff success, like the Niners last year?

Hmm, I think the Dolphins focus on stopping the run, which they’ve done pretty well all season and make Mac Jones beat the one to beat them, and then throw some blitzes at him to rattle him. As for the running game question, I get the point, but the Dolphins run game isn’t quite as good as San Francisco’s and the defense is nowhere near as good. And you need that to be able to focus so much on running the ball.

From Randy Millard (@dolphan013):

Mr. P, think we might see more Mike Gesicki with Teddy at the helm? I think it's a good time since no one thinks we use him anymore.

Hey Randy, I think the Dolphins would be wise to use Gesicki in the passing game more than they have, but he sure seems to have become a forgotten man on offense and I don’t believe that’s all that likely to change.

From David Nastali (@DNastali):

When we lose last 2 games, where will this rank in your list of Dolphins collapses?

Whoa, Mr. Negative, come on now! First, I don’t see the Dolphins losing both games. If they do, yeah, it would have to rank as the biggest collapse in team history, bigger than 1993 when they were 9-2 with the best record in the NFL and finish 9-7 because that season they were down to third quarterback. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.

From Marc D. (@BStylingFitness):

If given a chance, would you take Brady next year for 2 years? Or Lamar Jackson? You'd think with them and Hill/Waddle we'd be Super Bowl faves. Worth it in my opinion.

Hey Marc, I’ll play this hypothetical game and I think this offense requires a passer much more than a scrambling QB, so Brady would be a better option. But exactly how long will it be before his play really starts to dip given his age? And with Jackson, I worry about his durability. And it also would be difficult to get him considering the Ravens can just franchise-tag him and are going to want a lot in return in a trade. Last thing, I’m not sure getting either of those two makes the Dolphins Super Bowl favorites as long as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are lurking around in the AFC.

From YB TT (@YBTTRatio):

Is our season over?

No.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

What are some particular traits that Bridgewater has that Coach McDaniel can really take advantage of?

Bridgewater has experience, has some mobility and can scramble a bit, and he’s got some accuracy in the short-to-intermediate range.

From Raffi Derderian (via email)(:

I love your coverage of our team, you always give great insight into what's happening. So, it has now come out that Tua in fact did get a concussion against the Packers. I have always liked this kid and hope he considers all of his options this offseason very seriously. If he did decide to retire (no one would criticize this for sure), what are the options? They have no first-round pick in a draft full of solid quarterbacks. People have kicked around Lamar, but no one is really talking about (what I think) is the more obvious choice, Jimmy G. He knows the offense, McDaniel, a bunch of the players and he is a solid quarterback. The 49ers haven't been too kind to him, so it is easy to think he'd want a change since he a free agent after this season. It would seem a smooth transition, but again, I don't see anyone discussing it. So, am I missing anything here? Happy New Year to you sir.

Hey Raffi, the problem for the Dolphins is that along with the lack of a first-round draft pick, they also won’t have very much cap space next offseason, so they won’t be able to get into a bidding war for anybody. Of course, it might not take a huge amount for a QB without many options, but there are a lot of teams who’ll be looking for somebody. Jimmy G would make a lot of sense, but the Dolphins (in your scenario) would have competition for his services.

From Rob Voss (via email):

The Dolphins have been a disaster at QB since Dan Marino. We have the best weapons that we have had in years. I think that the Dolphins should trade for Derek Carr as quickly as possible. Tua is decent, but he is injury-prone and lacks confidence. Those 3 interceptions against the Packers were all terrible passes. If we don't get Derek Carr, we are looking at another 2-3 years of issues if not more. We probably will not have a high draft pick as long as we have Hill and Waddle. Your thoughts?

Hey Rob, the problem with that premise is that the Raiders are going to move on from Carr because he failed to perform for them this year, and this was after adding Davante Adams. So why would he all of a sudden become great in Miami? Besides, the Dolphins don’t have the cap space to take on his contract.

From Dan Schechner (via email):

Not sure if you’ve addressed this already but on multiple occasions—especially of late—it seems like the Dolphins have had trouble finishing games. Packers, Bills, Chargers, 49ers, Vikings & Jets were all winnable (or within reach pre-meltdown) had the offense been able to put a late drive or two together. What’s more, the Steelers & Texans games were closer than they needed to be. Obviously the talent is there, so the question goes to coaching. I know McDaniel is in year 1 and all, but it feels like better player prep, game planning, play calling, etc. could help us turn a corner. Thoughts?

Hey Dan, hmm, is it so obvious that the talent is there? I mean, beyond the two stud wide receivers? Other than too many passes, sometimes long passes, in third-and-short situations, I don’t have many problems with the coaching job that Mike McDaniel has done. And also didn’t hear any complaining when the Dolphins were 8-3.

From Hebert Gutierrez Morales (via email):

Hi Alain, I hope you had enjoyed your Christmas with your beloved ones. I can’t deny Tua got the right to come back next year as starter and try to show if he’s the man (I don’t think he is, but he gets the opportunity of another season). But, with a QB-friendly system and the weapons he has available, I think at least half of the QBs in the league will have decent (or even great) numbers. So, remembering the case of the Rams and Jared Goff (QB who led them to a NFC Championship), if Tua remains inconsistent, should the Dolphins make a radical move at the position in Offseason 2024; what do you think about that scenario? Music Question, I don’t know if you are fan from U2 but, if you are, which do you think was the last good album from them? For me, the last good one was “How to dismantle an Atomic Bomb?” And not because “Vertigo” (that song is awful), but the rest of the tracks are very valuable.

Hey Herbert, first off, thanks. Yes, your scenario makes a lot of sense. And it’s not just Jared Goff. Let’s not forget that the 49ers gave Miami two first-round picks to move up nine spots in the first round in 2021 because they had decided that Jimmy G. wasn’t good enough to take them all the way. So there is no question that the Dolphins could do the same thing at some point if, despite some success, they decide they need an upgrade at quarterback. As for the U2 question, love U2, I did like some songs off “No Line On The Horizon,” but can’t argue with your point overall.

From Michael Paccione (via email):

Alain, I can't figure out Twitter so here ya go. Love your articles and unbiased coverage of the Dolphins! I have been a fan since I was a kid in the ‘70s. This has been a roller coaster season for sure but it seems like the fan base mentality is "Super Bowl or bust"! Why? Rookie head coach, Tua's first year in this system, a defense that is not what it was ... blah, blah, blah. No matter how the season ends Coach McDaniel and company will assess, make changes, and 2023-2024 will be the critical year ... and Tua should be our QB.

Hey Michael, don’t see a question there, but I have no issue with anything you wrote there.

