Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Topics, Eichenberg, and More

Part 1 of the pre-Chargers game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

My biggest concern this week is distraction. The Dolphins are staying near UCLA. It’s the largest campus in Cali. Located near Beverly Hills and Hollywood. 20 mins away from L.A. Do you share these concerns? If not, please tell me why these particular men are likely 2 rise above it.

Hey Dana, no, I don’t share those concerns because I think instances where a team’s performance gets majorly affected by “distractions” in the city where the game is being played would be extraordinarily rare. Besides, Mike McDaniel’s personality has created a group that looks very tight and I don’t think anyone wants to be at less than 100 percent for his teammates, particularly when there are still major goals on the table for this team.

From Richard grosso (@rjgro):

Any thoughts on who, between Eichenberg and Jones, should be starting if LE is healthy and ready?

Hey Richard, that’s a very good question and I’m going to be honest and tell you I haven’t studied the play of either play in depth. What I have seen upon rewatching every game is that both players have had their moments, particularly in the run game, and both have had issues at times in pass protection. That said, I personally think I’d be inclined to go back to Eichenberg because he was your opening-day starter for a reason and I also think that’s what’s going to end up happening.

From Dug-E-Fesssh (@fluflu3):

McDaniel doesn't offer many old/stale coaching tropes and seems to be comfortable being what I will call a "purposed enigma." Since you have analyzed and interacted with tons of coaches, what is IT that makes him different than most?

Hey there, I think you nailed it right there, that McDaniel is comfortable being who he is and doesn’t really care (nor should he) how he comes across as far as not being a typical-looking or typical-sounding coach. His personality is much different than most NFL coaches in some ways, just with the way he likes to throw little one-liners at questions regardless of the circumstances (outside of serious situations obviously). I also find him more self-aware than a lot of head coaches I’ve come across.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

If all OL are healthy, who is your starting 5?

Hey Reza, so if the question is MY starting five, I think you have to go with Terron Armstead at left tackle (duh!), I think I’d go with Austin Jackson at left guard, then clearly Connor Williams at center, Robert Hunt at right guard and Eric Fisher at right tackle (assuming he’s closer to Chiefs Fisher than Colts Fisher). I believe the Dolphins answer would be the same except for Liam Eichenberg at left guard, but I’m just very intrigued by Jackson’s potential in this scheme — which we’ve not gotten a chance to see because he’s played in parts of two games all season.

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, my lights went out and I couldn’t watch a big part of the 49ers game. Obviously Tua didn’t play his best game; did it seem to you he looked afraid against the 49ers defense, or was it poor mechanics, or do you think it was just a bad day and there is no explanation?

Hey Jorge, no, I don’t buy the idea of Tua being afraid against the 49ers defense. That would be a major problem if it were the case. The mechanics absolutely were off, which led to throws being off the mark that he's made all season. It’s been suggested that maybe Tua was trying too hard because he knew how much the game meant to Mike McDaniel and he wanted to repay him for the belief McDaniel has shown in him, and that’s as good an explanation as I’ve heard. I’ve also heard the idea that he didn’t feel comfortable with the pass protection because Terron Armstead was out, but the truth is the pass protection actually was pretty good, and that also would be a major red flag. So I’ll just go with it was a bad day, caused maybe by overeagerness.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334)

Fans & media will try & make this a Tua/Herbert game but it’s really more about Tua against a Chargers defense in prime time. I think the Dolphins win, but how much pressure will be on this team if they are 8-5 heading to BUF, knowing another loss will mean possible need to win out?

Hey Craig, I already wrote this week that this game really isn’t about Tua vs. Herbert because the bigger, more important, picture is that the Dolphins clearly are a better team at this point. As for added pressure with a loss, I’m not a big believer in that. A loss against the Chargers obviously reduces Miami’s margin for error, but I don’t believe they even would have to win out with losses against the Chargers and the Bills because I think 10-7 is going to be good enough to earn a playoff berth. The game against the Chargers is big when it comes to winning the AFC East, though obviously not as big as the showdown at Buffalo next week.

From Mike Mangaras (@mangaras_mike):

Here it is my friend: Why ain’t you a Tua believer? What’s it gonna take? A SB?

Hey Mike, my friend, my question to you also would be simple: What makes a “Tua believer”? I’m a believer that he’s having a great season and that he’s a great fit for this offense, with the great scheme designed by Mike McDaniel and the stupid speed they have outside with Hill and Waddle. If I’m going to guess and predict that your question dealt with me stamping him as a bona fide elite franchise quarterback, I’d still like to see Tua have a big game during a playoff run against a top-notch opponent (and defense), along with a strong performance in bad weather. But, no, it does not require winning a Super Bowl.

From yolo (@MollyCharlieDog):

Redrafting today, would select Tua or Herbert?

Hey there, you asked, so I’m going to answer: I would select Herbert — and I’m pretty confident in telling you that an overwhelming majority of NFL GMs would agree with me on that. It doesn’t change the fact that Tua is having the better season of the two.

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin!#):

Hey, Alain. I know that you still want to see Tua perform in a big game and also a cold-weather game. Would a good game and win by Tua against the Chargers check off the former category for you? Thanks!

Hey Chris, the Chargers are 6-6 and have a very shaky defense with Joey Bosa out since September, and they could be without Derwin James as well Sunday. So, no, Tua having a big game against the Chargers would not check that box; I actually would be surprised if Tua didn’t have a big game Sunday night.

From Dixon Tam (@DixonTam):

How does an NFL team like the #Dolphins prepare to be away from their home base for a week? The logistics must be immense — everything from equipment and staffing to housing and transportation. What else goes into the planning?

Hey Dixon, you nailed the major points, but would add lining up a practice facility and setting up shop there for the week, finding meeting spaces, things of that nature.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

