Defense, Special Teams Steal the Show Against Chargers

The highly anticipated rookie quarterback matchup between Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert didn't provide the kind of shootout that fans might have preferred, but it did showcase why the Miami Dolphins have become contenders in 2020.

In a game where neither team reached 300 yards of total offense, the Dolphins scored touchdowns after a blocked punt by Andrew Van Ginkel and an interception by Xavien Howard and defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 29-21 at Hard Rock Stadium for their fifth consecutive victory.

Tagovailoa, the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft, threw touchdown passes of 3 yards to wide receiver Jakeem Grant and 2 yards to tight end Durham Smythe. Salvon Ahmed rushed for his first NFL touchdown and kicker Jason Sanders made three field goals for the Dolphins (6-3).

Tagovailoa completed 15 of 25 passes for 169 yards and had a passer rating of 106.9.

Herbert, the sixth pick in 2020, threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, but his interception with the Chargers trailing 20-14 in the fourth quarter might have ended their comeback hopes after they played from behind all game.

After not passing for less than 264 yards in any of his first seven starts, Herbert had only 187 passing yards against Miami as the Chargers saw their record fall to 2-7.

The Dolphins defense produced a three-and-out on the first possession of the game, with the big play coming when cornerback Nik Needham sacked Herbert for a 13-yard loss on second down.

When Chargers punter Ty Long bobbled the fourth-down snap, Van Ginkel took advantage to get the block and the Dolphins recovered at the 1-yard line.

On the very next play, Ahmed scored in his first NFL start and second career game.

The Dolphins took advantage of another Chargers special teams mistake to increase their lead to 14-0 later in the first quarter.

A drive that started with a run and a 23-yard completion from Tagovailoa to tight end Mike Gesicki with a beautiful throw on the move appeared headed for a field goal when the Dolphins lined up for a 28-yard attempt.

But Quenton Meeks jumped offside on the fourth-and-1 play from the 10-yard line and three plays later Tagovailoa connected with Grant for a 3-yard touchdown on third-and-goal.

The game appeared headed for a blowout when the Dolphins moved to a third-and-1 at the Chargers 9-yard line looking to add to their 14-0 lead, but a low snap caused a fumble that L.A. linebacker Nick Vigil returned 44 yards to the Miami 37.

The Chargers took advantage of the turnover when Herbert scored on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard, the second successful conversion on the drive.

The Chargers ran on 10 of the 11 plays of the drive, including former Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage's 1-yard run on fourth-and-1 from the 9.

Three more special teams mistakes by the Chargers helped the Dolphins add to their lead before halftime.

First, returner KJ Hill failed to field a punt around the 20-yard line and instead rolled and was downed at the Chargers 4-yard line. A false start penalty in punt formation later moved the Chargers back 5 yards and Grant then had a 20-yard punt return to set up the Dolphins in L.A. territory.

A 13-yard completion from Tagovailoa to rookie Malcolm Perry put the Dolphins in position for Jason Sanders to kick a 50-yard field goal, which extended his franchise record to 21 consecutive successful field goals dating back to last season.

Sanders made it 22 in a row with a 35-yard field goal in the third quarter after Herbert threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry to cut the Dolphins lead to 17-14. Sanders later would miss a 47-yard attempt wide right, ending his streak with his first miss of any kind (field goal or extra point) of the season, but then make a 49-yarder to make it 29-14 with 3:59 left.

Herbert threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen right after the two-minute warning, but the Dolphins recovered the onside kick to clinch the victory.

Howard's pick came one play after defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah recorded his eighth sack of the season, extending his NFL-long streak with a sack to six games. Ogbah later ended a Chargers drive when he deflected Herbert's pass at the line of scrimmage on a fourth-and-2 from L.A.'s 45-yard line.

It was another example of the kind of complementary football that has the Dolphins in contention in their second under head coach Brian Flores, one year after they began a massive rebuilding project.