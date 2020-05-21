Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux has emerged as a leader on and off the field for the Miami Dolphins in the three seasons since he was a fifth-round pick out of LSU, but the time has come to think about the long term.

Godchaux is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, so he can become an unrestricted free agent during the 2021 offseason.

But Godchaux has proven himself valuable to the Dolphins, starting every game along the defensive line the past two seasons. In fact, Godchaux was the only Dolphins player to start all 16 games in 2019.

Off the field, Godchaux was the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award based on all the charitable work he's done through his Chaux Down Foundation.

Based on the team's recent history of rewarding young players with contract extensions, it certainly would appear the Dolphins would want to keep Godchaux around.

In 2019 alone, the Dolphins gave contract extensions to six players, highlighted by the large deals signed by cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker. The others to get extensions in 2019 were wide receivers Jakeem Grant and Allen Hurns, offensive lineman Jesse Davis and defensive back Eric Rowe.

For his part, Godchaux says he's not concerning himself with his contract situation.

“I just kind of look at it taking it day by day," Godchaux said during a video conference call Thursday. "I don’t kind of look at it as a ‘big year’ or ‘contract year.’ I think every year is a big year because it’s the next year, but I think each game I take that same approach where you have to go out and always put good stuff on film with my teammates. I think that kind of takes the pressure off me once I think like that. I don’t think ‘OK, it’s my fourth year, last year in my contract. I have to ball out. I have to have a big year.’

"That’s kind of my motto every year, but at the end of the day I just try to elevate my play, raise my play, do more, work on more things, working on my weaknesses and strengthening my strengths. I think if I take that approach, I’ll be good.”

Godchaux has done his best to prepare for the 2020 season under the unusual current circumstances by taking up road biking.

He's also gotten an extra motivator with a large tattoo on his left arm that simply relays his draft position — 5th round, 178th pick.

After three years, Godchaux already has established himself as a very good fifth-round pick, continuing is series of successes in that round for the Dolphins.

While he's still got a ways to go to catch 1996 fifth-rounder Zach Thomas, Godchaux already has validated the Dolphins' faith in him.

The only question now is whether the Dolphins want him around beyond next season.