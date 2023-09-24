Breaking Down the Week 3 Dolphins-Broncos Inactive Info

Terron Armstead among four Dolphins players active for the first time in the 2023 regular season

Tackle Terron Armstead will be active for the first time in 2023 for the Miami Dolphins and linebacker Jaelan Phillips will be back in the lineup after missing the Week 2 game, but there was a surprise nonetheless among the inactive list.

Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, who was productive the first two games in a Deebo Samuel-like role, will be inactive, giving way to practice squad elevation Robbie Chosen and veteran Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Wilson will be active for the first time in 2023 after being a healthy scratch the first two games.

Along with Ezukanma and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was downgraded to out Saturday because of the concussion he sustained in the Sunday night win at New England, the Dolphins inactives will be CB Cam Smith, T Kion Smith, TE Tyler Kroft and RB Salvon Ahmed.

Kroft (back) and Ahmed (groin) both are dealing with injuries.

Tight end Julian Hill and defensive back Elijah Campbell both will be active for the first time this season, though Hill likely won't get many offensive snaps based on the extensive use the Dolphins have made of Durham Smythe so far this season.

As usual, Skylar Thompson was designed as the emergency third quarterback.

The move with Cam Smith certainly is eye-opening considering the promise he showed as a rookie in training camp and also considering the sub-par outing veteran Eli Apple had against the Patriots. If anything, it might have been safer to expect Smith to replace Apple in the starting lineup instead of being inactive.

BRONCOS INACTIVE INFO

The Denver inactive list is headed by the two players who were ruled out Friday in the final injury report of the week: safety Justin Simmons and outside linebacker Frank Clark.

Also inactive will be S JL Skinner, DE Ronnie Perkins, C Alex Forsyth and DL Elijah Garica.

