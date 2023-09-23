Dolphins-Broncos Week 3 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 3-0 on the 2023 season when they face the Denver Broncos in their home opener at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 6.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "This is a long trip for the Broncos after losing two games at home. The Dolphins will be playing their home opener after going 2-0 on the road. The pressure is on Russell Wilson and the Denver offense. But this is not a good spot to try and get it going. Miami and Tua Tagovailoa will get the best of the Broncos as the Dolphins go to 3-0."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Broncos 23

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Albert Breer Prediction: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich Prediction: Dolphins

Claire Kuwana Prediction: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano Prediction: Dolphins

Conor Orr Prediction: Broncos

John Pluym Prediction: Dolphins

Matt Verderame Prediction: Dolphins

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "This game sets up to be incredibly one-sided, even if the Miami Dolphins have only won their first two games by a combined nine points. The Denver Broncos (0-2) have lost to the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins have beaten the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. Denver has a tough matchup here Denver’s defense has more leaks than the Iraqi Navy right now, and the Dolphins are the last offensive unit a struggling defense wants to see right now. Not only are they physically dominant, but they also scheme defenses out of their shoes. Additionally, Vic Fangio’s defense, theoretically, should be the worst possible matchup for Russell Wilson, who is now living solely off his ability to create or chuck it accurately downfield. Taking the downfield element away and forcing him to sustain drives would be bad news for Sean Payton."

Adam H. Beasley Prediction: Dolphins

Dalton Miller Prediction: Dolphins

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Dolphins

David Bearman: Dolphins

Jay Morrison: Dolphins

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "The Broncos are in real danger of slipping to 0-3 under first-year coach Sean Payton, especially after considering Tua Tagovailoa is 15-4 at home as a starter. Tagovailoa has taken just one sack through two games. Russell Wilson, meanwhile, has taken nine sacks through two games. Miami is 4-2 ATS as a home favorite under Mike McDaniel."

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Broncos 20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "The Broncos defense was a bigger problem than their offense during last week’s loss to the Commanders. In the heart of the game, Denver allowed Washington to score on five of six possessions. Four of those scores were touchdowns, and the only drive in which the Commanders didn’t score was one in which they missed a field goal. The Broncos now have to face the hottest offense in the NFL. So far this season, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is getting rid of the ball (on average) in 2.35 seconds—the shortest time to throw in the league. Yet his average throw is traveling 10.4 yards downfield, which is tied for highest among starting quarterbacks. It should not be possible to do both those things simultaneously! He’s getting rid of the ball quickly and negating the opponent’s pass rush, and he’s still pushing the ball downfield. Those numbers reflect the speed the Dolphins have, Tagovailoa’s quick decision-making, and Mike McDaniel’s scheme. On the one hand, there’s no great reason to take Denver here. On the other, if I take the Broncos every week, they eventually have to reward me, right? RIGHT???"

Prediction (against the spread): Broncos +6.5

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "The Dolphins seek their second straight 3-0 start under Mike McDaniel, and they've got a great matchup waiting in their home opener. Miami's NFL-best passing offense (355 yards/game) faces the Broncos' 21st-ranked pass defense (233 yards/game) -- although Miami might be without wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who entered concussion protocol this week."

Seth Walder Prediction: Dolphins 24, Broncos 20

Eric Moody Prediction: Dolphins 35, Broncos 30

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mike Florio

Prediction: Dolphins 38, Broncos 21

Chris Simms

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Broncos 23

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ali Bhanpuri Prediction: Dolphins 28, Broncos 21

Tom Blair Prediction: Dolphins 28, Broncos 24

Brooke Cersosimo Prediction: Dolphins 31, Broncos 23

Gennaro Filice Prediction: Dolphins 34, Broncos 23

Dan Parr Prediction: Dolphins 28, Broncos 21

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "The Miami Dolphins are among the few teams in the league with an elite passing attack, an effective run game and a quality defense. Most teams that play deep into January check all those boxes. Russell Wilson has been much better this season, but the Denver Broncos have lost close games to the Raiders and Commanders. The 0-2 Broncos are desperate for a win, but the Dolphins are their toughest test to date by a wide margin."

Prediction: Dolphins 26, Broncos 20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "One thing we got right was Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins going to the Super Bowl. I know, I know, I am pathetic. Tua is now the odds-on favorite for MVP at plus-500 (Patrick Mahomes is at plus-650 and my pick Justin Herbert is eighth at plus-1600.) Last week, Tagovailoa averaged the fourth quickest time to throw (2.08 seconds) of any QB in a game since 2020. Tagovailoa is the only QB with a time to throw under 2.20 seconds to average more than 8.0 air yards per attempt in a game over that same span. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson and the Broncos are still out of sorts offensively — they’re averaging 45.1 seconds before first-down plays (second slowest) and now face Vic Fangio, the defensive coordinator that Sean Payton wanted in Denver."

Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "This issue of looking ahead would be a lot more worrisome, to be honest, if not for the fact the Dolphins have so many coaches who once worked with the Broncos (and, yes, it adds a little something extra to the game for them), not to mention edge defender Bradley Chubb, who's coming off a big game against the Patriots. This isn't necessarily a typical 2-0 vs. 0-2 matchup considering the point differential difference between the teams isn't that big (plus-9 for the Dolphins, minus-3 for the Broncos). The Dolphins might not have their usual big-time September home-field advantage given the weather forecast, but they still were 6-2 at home in 2022 and it says here they continue their strong start in their home opener. But don't expect a cakewalk."

Prediction: Dolphins 29, Broncos 27

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



