Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Broncos Week 3 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 3-0 on the season when they face the Denver Broncos at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 3 Dolphins-Broncos matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (2-0) vs. DENVER BRONCOS (0-2)

DATE: Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.

WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday in Miami Gardens will be 83-86 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with thunderstorms. clouds (43-51 percent of precipitation. The wind is expected to be 9-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph.

TV: CBS (see coverage map)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sidelines)

STREAMING: fuboTV (start your free trial)

SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 6.5 (over/under 48.5)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — RB Salvon Ahmed (groin) is doubtful; T Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), DB Elijah Campbell (knee), DT Raekwon Davis (wrist), TE Julian Hill (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft, LB Jaelan Phillips (back) and WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) are questionable.

Broncos — OLB Frank Clark (hip) and S Justin Simmons (hip) are out; DT Mike Purcell (ankle) is questionable.

REGULAR SEASON SERIES HISTORY

Series record: The Dolphins lead 12-6-1

Last five meetings:

Nov. 22, 2020 at Denver — Broncos 20, Dolphins 13

Dec. 3, 2017 at Miami — Dolphins 35, Broncos 9

Nov. 23, 2014 at Denver — Broncos 39, Dolphins 36

Oct. 23, 2011 at Miami — Broncos 18, Dolphins 15 (OT)

Nov. 2, 2008 at Denver — Dolphins 26, Broncos 17

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 26 (2017 at Miami; Dolphins 35, Broncos 9)

Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 10 (1966 at Denver; Broncos 17, Dolphins 7)

Highest-scoring matchup: 75 points (2014 at Denver; Broncos 39, Dolphins 36)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 20 points (1971 at Denver; Dolphins 10, Broncos 10)

Former Broncos players with the Dolphins:

LB Bradley Chubb (2018-22), WR River Cracraft (2017-19)

Former Broncos coaches with the Dolphins:

Head coach Mike McDaniel, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville, passing game coordinator/secondary coach Renaldo Hill, OLB coach Ryan Slowik, offensive assistant Kolby Smith, wide receivers coach Wes Welker, OL coach Butch Barry, senior assistant Wade Harman

Former Dolphins players with the Broncos:

RB Samaje Perine

Former Dolphins coaches with the Broncos:

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, assistant head coach Mike Westhoff, senior defensive assistant Joe Vitt

-------------------------------------------------------------------

BRONCOS SCOUTING REPORT

So much for the arrival of Sean Payton as head coach to fix all that was wrong for the Broncos, who suffered through a miserable 2022 season that included a December coaching change. There is reason for some kind of hope for Denver, though, because the two losses in its 0-2 start came by one and two points, though it was frustrating for Broncos fans to watch the defense not able to make a stop to get the ball back at the end of the 17-16 loss against the Raiders in Week 1 and then watch the team blow a 21-3 lead against Washington last Sunday, have a chance to tie after a successful Hail Mary, only for the two-point conversion to fail on a play where replays clearly showed the officials missing a defensive pass interference penalty on the Commanders. If there's one reason for optimism for the rest of the 2023 season is that QB Russell Wilson is looking like his Seattle version as opposed to the one who struggled so badly last year.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

We could make this very simple and just stop after saying the Dolphins have the better team because there simply is no denying that fact. The Broncos always were going to have a hard time containing the Dolphins offense and it won't get any easier without safety Justin Simmons, who had 16 interceptions the past three seasons and is their best defensive player after cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Not that it won't matter much in this game, but for historical reference, this will be the fourth time the Dolphins enter a game with a 2-0 record to face an 0-2 team and they won all three previous matchups — against the Bills in 1984, the Jets in 1996 and the Raiders in 2018.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

If you believe in the "looking ahead" theory, there would be cause for concern here because the Dolphins are coming off two big wins on the road and the next game after this one will be at Buffalo. From a more practical standpoint, the most likely way for the Broncos to steal a victory at Hard Rock Stadium would be for Wilson to have a big game, which he certainly did in his last visit to Miami when he passed for 360 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Seahawks to a 31-23 victory in October 2020. Star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has gotten off to a slow start this season because of a hamstring injury, but he could be ready to become a factor for the offense and could give Denver a nice one-two punch with speedy rookie Marvin Mims Jr., who had catches of 60 and 53 yards against Washington last week.

FINAL DOLPHINS-BRONCOS PREDICTION

This issue of looking ahead would be a lot more worrisome, to be honest, if not for the fact the Dolphins have so many coaches who once worked with the Broncos (and, yes, it adds a little something extra to the game for them), not to mention edge defender Bradley Chubb, who's coming off a big game against the Patriots. This isn't necessarily a typical 2-0 vs. 0-2 matchup considering the point differential difference between the teams isn't that big (plus-9 for the Dolphins, minus-3 for the Broncos). The Dolphins might not have their usual big-time September home-field advantage given the weather forecast, but they still were 6-2 at home in 2022 and it says here they continue their strong start in their home opener. But don't expect a cakewalk. Dolphins 29, Broncos 27

