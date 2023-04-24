The Miami Dolphins had more hits than misses in one of their best drafts of the millennium

Leading up to the 2023 NFL draft, we're taking a look at each of the Miami Dolphins' past 10 drafts with an analysis of how each pick panned out, a grade for all those picks, players the team missed, and an overall grade for the draft class.

The grades will be determined on the basis of how the player's NFL career turned out, not how each did with the Dolphins. Picks also are curved on a grade, where more was expected of a first-round pick than, say, a fourth-round pick.

We continue with the 2018 draft.

THE 2018 DOLPHINS DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 —DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (11st overall)

Round 2 — TE Mike Gesicki, Penn State (42nd)

Round 3 — LB Jerome Baker, Ohio State (73rd)

Round 4 — TE Durham Smythe, Notre Dame (123rd)

Round 4 — RB Kalen Ballage, Arizona State (131st)

Round 6 — CB Cornell Armstrong, Southern Miss (209th)

Round 7 — LB Quentin Poling, Ohio (227th)

Round 7 — K Jason Sanders, New Mexico (229th)

BREAKING DOWN EACH PICK

-- Minkah Fitzpatrick: Forget about the fact that his Dolphins tenure ended in disappointment after his clash with then-coach Brian Flores led to a trade demand and subsequent deal to Pittsburgh, this was a fabulous pick. Dolphins fans probably aren't big on Fitzpatrick these days after he forced his way out of Miami, but no one will argue the fact that the guy can play. Who the Dolphins could have had: While some will suggest the Dolphins should have picked Lamar Jackson (the last pick in the first round) at this spot because of the importance of the quarterback position, the fact is that no other 2019 first-round pick can match Fitzpatrick's honors (three Pro Bowls, three All-Pro nods. Grade: A

-- Mike Gesicki: Gesicki has been a steady producer in his NFL career,, with an average of 46 catches per season, but it's fair to say he has yet to become a difference-maker as a one-dimensional tight end and now he'll get a new start in New England. Who the Dolphins could have had: Seven picks after the Dolphins took Gesicki, the Eagles selected Dallas Goedert, who has proven to be a better NFL tight end. The Dolphins also could have Connor Williams (though he eventually joined the team) or safety Jessie Bates III. Grade: C+

-- Jerome Baker: Baker has been a starter pretty much from the time he joined the Dolphins in 2018 and has had productive seasons, while not necessarily being an impact player. Still, his work has been very good for a third-round pick. Who the Dolphins could have had: The two players taken after Baker in the third round of the 2018 draft who clearly would have been better pick both were selected by Baltimore, tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and tight end Mark Andrews, who also has been a better NFL player than Gesicki. Grade: B+

-- Durham Smythe: The Dolphins doubled down on tight ends in the 2018 draft to get a blocker to complement the pass-catching Gesicki, and Smythe has fit the bill. Smythe has started 56 games in his first five seasons and the Dolphins just signed him to a third contract. Smythe hasn't been a receiving threat, but he's done his job. Who the Dolphins could have had: The only possible second guess here is the Dolphins could have had fellow tight end Dalton Schultz, who was the final pick of Round 4. Grade: B+

-- Kalen Ballage: Ballage came to the Dolphins with an intriguing combination of size and speed, but that didn't prove enough. Outside of his 75-yard touchdown run at Minnesota as a rookie, Ballage's NFL career was a disappointment. Who the Dolphins could have had: Three picks after Ballage, the Cardinals took eventual Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds, and then there's Schultz, of course. Grade: D

-- Cornell Armstrong: As a sixth-round pick, Armstrong has been able to carve out a career as a special teams contributor, He has played 39 games with four starts on defense for three teams, including 15 games for the Dolphins in 2018. Who the Dolphins could have had: The player selected right after Armstrong in the 2018 sixth round was WR Braxton Berrios, who joined the Dolphins this offseason. The Dolphins also could have selected center Bradley Bozeman, a four-year starter for Baltimore. Grade: B

-- Quentin Poling: An undersized linebacker from Ohio University, Poling never could get a foothold in the NFL. He bounced around from team to team and ended up playing one career game. Injuries didn't help. Who the Dolphins could have had: The big name that stands out here is Jordan Mailata, a massive Australian rugby player on whom the Eagles took a chance and were rewarded with a top-notch left tackle. Another seventh-round pick taken after Poling was Zach Sieler. Grade: C-

-- Jason Sanders: Sanders is heading into his sixth NFL season, though he has been a bit up and down. When he's been good, though, he's been very good. It says here he was the best kicker in the NFL in 2020, though he's had some struggles the past two seasons and he needs a rebound season. Who the Dolphins could have had: Mailata and Sieler also were drafted after Sanders. Grade: B

2018 DOLPHINS DRAFT GRADE

While this draft didn't match the 2016 one-two combo of Laremy Tunsil and Xavien Howard, this was the best Dolphins draft of the 2010s in terms of depth. Of the eight picks, five clearly have panned out and you could add a sixth for Armstrong given his late-round status. And Fitzpatrick is a flat-out star and the way he left Miami doesn't change the fact that taking him was a great move.

Grade: A-



