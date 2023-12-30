Melvin Ingram played 21 snaps on defense for the Dolphins last week despite having spent two weeks with the team and is expected to play against the Ravens

The Miami Dolphins will seemingly lean on Melvin Ingram's pass-rushing prowess for a second straight week because he's expected to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Dolphins signed the 12-year veteran two weeks ago, having him join the practice squad, and Ingram made his season debut last week in Miami's 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection contributed two tackles in the 21 snaps he played on defense, entering the game as a situational pass rusher, spelling Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel and replacing Emmanuel Ogbah, who was sidelined last week because of a hamstring injury.

Ingram is known as a savvy pass-rushing veteran, having started 106 games, contributing 397 tackles, 57 sacks, three interceptions, while forcing 15 fumbles, and recovering three during his tenure with the Los Angeles and San Diego Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and Dolphins, whom he spent last season with, contributing 22 tackles and six sacks.

AN ENCOURAGING SIGN

Ingram was the only Dolphins player elevated from the practice squad for this Sunday's game, which is a good indicator that cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) and Xavien Howard (hip), who are both nursing injuries, receiver Robbie Chosen, who exited the NFL's concussion protocol Friday, and all of Miami's offensive linemen on the 53-man roster might play.

Cornerback Ethan Bonner had been called up from the practice squad the previous two games, but that run didn't extend to the Ravens game. Miami can only elevate him up from the practice squad for one more game before the postseason, and that leaves him available for next week's contest against the Buffalo Bills.

With Jaylen Waddle sidelined by his high ankle sprain, there was a chance Miami could elevate one of the practice squad receivers — Anthony Schwartz or Braylon Sanders — for the Ravens game, but that didn't happen.

And no elevation of offensive linemen Matt Skura, Chasen Hines or Ryan Hayes should be seen as a good sign that Austin Jackson (oblique injury), Lester Cotton (hip) and Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle) should be available for Sunday's game.