The Miami Dolphins elevated two players from the practice for their game against the Dallas Cowboys

The Miami Dolphins' customary Saturday moves included practice squad elevations this week, including that of recent veteran acquisition Melvin Ingram.

In addition, the Dolphins elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner for their Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium.

It's a second consecutive elevation for Bonner, who made his NFL debut in the 30-0 shutout victory against the New York Jets last Sunday.

Ingram signed with the Dolphins on Dec. 14 after being out of football this season, following his one season with Miami in 2022.

Ingram made some big plays for the Dolphins last season, including scoring the team's first touchdown of the season against the New England Patriots and had another fumble recovery that set up a touchdown in a September victory against the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins could use that kind of big-play ability from Ingram, who also had six sacks in 2022, against the Cowboys.

That move wasn't surprising considering defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Thursday there was a chance he would be elevated in light of defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah's hamstring injury.

The Dolphins obviously will start Bradley Chubb and Andrew Van Ginkel at outside linebacker, but it's logical to think Ingram could get 20-something snaps against Dallas.

As for Bonner, his role most likely will be on special teams, where the Dolphins suddenly have a need because some of the core players in that area, such as Duke Riley, now are getting more snaps on defense.

DALLAS MOVES

For the Cowboys, their most significant move Saturday involved downgraded starting left tackle Tyron Smith from doubtful to out for the game.

Smith, who has been dealing with a back injury, will be replaced in the starting lineup by Chuma Edoga. A five-year NFL veteran, Edoga has started five games for the Cowboys this season

Dallas also elevated two players from their practice, including defensive tackle Carl Davis. The Cowboys' starting nose tackle Johnathan Hankins will miss the game because of ankle and knee issues.

Also elevated was running back Malik Davis.