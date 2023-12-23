Dolphins-Cowboys Week 16 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to go to 11-4 on the 2023 season when they face Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 1.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "This is an enormous game between two really good teams. The Cowboys are playing a second straight road game, which is a challenge after getting beat by the Bills last week. Dallas doesn't play well on the road, while Miami plays well at home. Even so, I think the Cowboys will find a way to hang around in this one."

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Cowboys 29

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Albert Breer Prediction: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich Prediction: Dolphins

Claire Kuwana Prediction: Cowboys

Gilbert Manzano Prediction: Cowboys

Conor Orr Prediction: Dolphins

John Pluym Prediction: Dolphins

Matt Verderame Prediction: Cowboys

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jarrett Bell Prediction: Dolphins 30, Cowboys 27

Chris Bumbaca Prediction: Dolphins 31, Cowboys 28

Nate Davis Prediction: Dolphins 33, Cowboys 20

Safid Deen Prediction: Dolphins 27, Cowboys 23

Tyler Dragon Prediction: Dolphins 27, Cowboys 24

Victoria Hernandez Prediction: Dolphins 27, Cowboys 17

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz Prediction: Cowboys 28, Dolphins 24

Lorenzo Reyes Prediction: Dolphins 30, Cowboys 21

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Analysis: "The Cowboys are coming off an embarrassing loss at Buffalo, and now a trip to Miami poses a different test. The Dolphins might get Hill back for this game, and the Cowboys need this one to stay in the NFC East hunt. The Dolphins are 6-1 S/U and 5-2 ATS at home. It's hard to bet against that."

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Cowboy 23

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prediction (against the spread): Cowboys +1.5 (line varies depending on outlet)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyis: "Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who returned to practice Thursday after missing last week's game because of an ankle injury, needs to average 152.6 receiving yards over his next three games in order to become the first player in NFL history to break the 2,000-yard barrier. That might prove difficult against a Cowboys defense that has not allowed a 150-yard receiver since 2021 and has allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards per game in the league this season."

Eric Moody Prediction: Dolphins 35, Cowboys 28

Seth Walder Prediction: Dolphins 27, Cowboys 20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mike Florio Prediction: Dolphins 27, Cowboys 24

Chris Simms Prediction: Dolphins 31, Cowboys 24

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ali Bhanpuri Prediction: Cowboys 27, Dolphins 24

Tom Blair Prediction: Dolphins 28, Cowboys 24

Brooke Cersosimo Prediction: Dolphins 28, Cowboys 24

Gennaro Filice Prediction: Dolphins 28, Cowboys 24

Dan Parr Prediction: Dolphins 28, Cowboys 26

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "This contest is between the two highest-scoring offenses in the league. Tyreek Hill’s availability is the biggest question mark heading into this contest for the Miami Dolphins. Even if he plays, he’ll be playing through an ankle injury. An interesting wrinkle here is that Buffalo and Arizona both beat the Dallas Cowboys’ defense through run-centric game plans. It will be interesting to see if Mike McDaniel deploys a similar approach against Dallas. Be sure to check in on the state of Miami’s offensive line before kickoff. If the unit is down multiple starters, the Cowboys’ pass rush will have a major edge in this matchup. Dak Prescott’s offense laid an egg in Buffalo last week. The Cowboys are in a correction spot against a Dolphins defense that is enduring injuries to several starters. Both teams have the reputation of smashing mediocre opponents while underwhelming against contenders. Whoever wins this contest can take a major step in shedding that label."

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Dolphins 21

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "The Dolphins didn’t need Tyreek Hill last week, but he sure would come in handy in this defining trio of games, with Baltimore on the road and Buffalo at home on deck to finish out the season. I think they are pretty good and will take advantage of injuries on the Cowboys’ offensive and defensive lines. Miami leads the NFL in yards per rush this season (5.1), including a league-best 3.5 yards after contact per rush. In all, 9.9 percent of the Dolphins’ rushes have been explosive gains (12 or more yards), the third-highest rate in the league. Defensively, the Dolphins’ talented secondary will make life tough on Dak Prescott."

Prediction (against the spread): Dolphins minus 1.5

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analysis: "This is a fascinating matchup given the similarities and the stakes, with each team going for a division title and a chance to end irritating narratives about not being able to beat good teams on the road (for Dallas) or good teams period (for the Dolphins). It's also the Dolphins game with the lowest point spread this season, tied with the Week 9 game against the Chiefs in Germany and the outcome in that one was in doubt until the very end. It wouldn't be a surprise for another nail-biter to unfold here, but there's also enough firepower on each side for this game to get out of control if one team gets some breaks. This is the first Dolphins home game this season where we can't say they absolutely should win, but it says here they'll stay on track for all their goals. But it won't be easy."

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Cowboys 24