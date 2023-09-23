Chosen Among Two Elevated for Denver Game

Wide receiver Robbie Chosen will get a chance to play his first regular season game for his hometown team

The Miami Dolphins' usual Saturday practice squad elevations included one that suggested that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle indeed will have to sit out the home opener against the Denver Broncos until that move later became official.

One of the two moves involved veteran Robbie Chosen being elevated, putting him in line to play his first game for his hometown team.

Chosen was re-signed to practice squad after Week 1 after failing to make the 53-man. roster despite the Dolphins keeping six wide receivers.

The Dolphins elevating Chosen also would suggest that veteran Cedrick Wilson Jr. is looking at being inactive for a third time in three games. The Dolphins looked for a trade partner to move Wilson in the offseason, but eventually decided to keep him on the 53-player roster instead of having to eat his $5 million guaranteed salary.

Waddle was listed as questionable with the concussion he sustained at New England despite not practicing Wednesday or Thursday and being limited Friday.

As discuss on the All Dolphins Podcast on YouTube this week, the move with Chosen would allow the Dolphins to just have him more or less fill Waddle's role, while keeping fellow wide receivers Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma in their same roles.

With Goode, this will mark the third time in three games he's been elevated from the practice squad and he's once again expected to play a significant role on special teams. This, however, will be the last time Goode can be elevated in the regular season, meaning he'll be ineligible to play again for the Dolphins unless they sign him to the 53-man roster.

