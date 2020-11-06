Dolphins in Intensive COVID-19 Protocol

The Miami Dolphins released a statement Friday morning that an assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team is in the NFL's intensive protocol.

"The assistant coach immediately quarantined, and we are in the NFL's intensive protocol," the Dolphins said in a statement. "We are following all of the guidelines, including contact tracing, and will continue to work with the NFL, team doctors and our training staff."

The list is measures involved in being in the intensive protocol includes some things the Dolphins already have been doing:

In addition to daily PCR testing, all players and Tier 1 and 2 individuals must receive a daily POC test and test negative before entering the facility and commencing daily activities. This includes PCR and POC tests on game day.

All meetings must occur virtually unless held outdoors or in an indoor facility with masks being worn by all.

Whenever possible, activities will take place either outdoors or in large, open spaces.

PPE/face masks must be worn on the practice fields by players and staff at all times with no exceptions. Oakley face shields affixed to helmets are permitted to be worn during practice and/or walk-throughs.

Players may remove helmet/mask for breaks but should be greater than six feet away from each other when unprotected.

Gloves should also be worn on-field by all players except quarterbacks who may leave the throwing hand uncovered.

Players receiving medical treatment or rehabilitation must wear a mask and face shield. Medical providers must wear the same as well as gloves.

Rehab that involves cardio work may be done out of doors with player unmasked as long as they are by themselves or supervised by one therapist at an appropriate distance.

The weight room will be limited to no more than 10 players at any time regardless of the size of the room. Other personnel in the weight room are limited to five total when players are present. PPE is required.

No team or player gatherings or group football activities will be permitted away from the facility.

The facility will be deep cleaned daily.

Club Infection Control Officers must review close contact information provided by IQVIA with the club general manager and coach on a daily basis.

The immediate fallout of the positive test for the Dolphins assistant is that their practice scheduled for Friday now will be a walk-through.

The Dolphins had not had a positive COVID-19 test since training camp, while other teams around the league were affected.

It was because of COVID-19 that the Dolphins saw their schedule get shuffled a few weeks back.

Their upcoming opponent, Arizona, placed two players on the COVID-19 list last week during its bye — linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

All NFL players and team personnel who test positive for COVID-19 go through the same protocols. First, they are immediately isolated. They are forbidden to access team facilities and are not allowed to have any direct contact with fellow players or team personnel. They immediately are placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.