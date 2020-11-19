Dolphins-Broncos Fantasy Outlook

The Miami Dolphins not only are betting favorites in their matchup against the Denver Broncos, but certainly look like they'll extend their winning streak to six games based on the fantasy projections of Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano.

Here were the players who were highlighted in Fabiano's Week 11 Start 'Em/Sit 'Em columns along with his comments:

QUARTERBACKS

More Starts

Tua Tagovailoa at Broncos

More Sits

Drew Lock at Dolphins

RUNNING BACKS

Sit 'Em

Melvin Gordon vs. Dolphins: "Gordon's fantasy managers got some good news last week, as he dominated Phillip Lindsay in snaps and touches. The bad news is that Gordon failed to score more than 10.7 points for the third straight game. The threat of Lindsay looms too, and game script could be a problem against the Dolphins as long as Drew Lock is playing at such a poor level. At best, Gordon should be viewed as a risk-reward RB2/flex option."

WIDE RECEIVERS

More Starts

DeVante Parker at Broncos

Sit of the Week

Jerry Jeudy vs. Dolphins: "Jeudy is seeing plenty of targets in recent weeks, but Drew Lock has been inaccurate at times, and the Broncos might have to start Brett Rypien because Lock has injured ribs. Regardless, the rookie is a tough sell for me this week against the Dolphins and cornerback Xavien Howard. Miami has allowed just four touchdowns to receivers lined out wide, and it's held down DeAndre Hopkins, Robert Woods, and Tyler Lockett."

TIGHT ENDS

More Sits

Mike Gesicki at Broncos

More Sits: Mike Gesicki vs. Chargers

KICKERS

Start 'Em

Jason Sanders at Broncos: "Sanders has scored a combined 27 fantasy points over his last two games, and he’s put up at least 13 points in four of his last six. I like him to produce another nice line this week, as the Broncos have given up 22 field goals and the second-most fantasy points (10.7 PPG) to the position. Sanders is still a free agent in a lot of leagues, so grab him and start him."

Sit 'Em

Brandon McManus vs. Dolphins: "McManus has averaged a solid 9.1 fantasy points this season, but nearly half of his points have come in just two games. He's a fade for me this week, as the Dolphins have been one of the league's stingiest teams against kickers. Only one opposing kicker (Jason Myers) has scored more than seven fantasy points against them this season."

TEAM DEFENSES

Dolphins D/ST at Broncos: "The Dolphins D/ST has put up just 12 combined fantasy points in its last two games, but it has a smash spot this week in Denver. The Broncos could be without Drew Lock, leaving Brett Rypien as the next in line at quarterback. Defenses have averaged the most fantasy points (10.3 PPG) against Denver, so Miami should produce a strong stat line."