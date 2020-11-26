Dolphins-Jets Week 12 Fantasy Outlook

The Miami Dolphins not only are betting favorites in their matchup against the New York Jets, but they also look to offer the best fantasy options in the game, based on the projections of Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano.

Here were the players who were highlighted in Fabiano's Week 12 Start 'Em/Sit 'Em columns along with his comments:

RUNNING BACKS

Start 'Em

Salvon Ahmed at Jets: "Ahmed has taken over as the lead back in Miami, averaging 15.3 touches per game with a 35 percent touch share since Week 9. As the Dolphins look to get right against the winless Jets, he's on the flex radar this week. Their defense has struggled against running backs, allowing an average of nearly 140 scrimmage yards and the seventh-most fantasy points per game. Unless Myles Gaskin returns, Ahmed should be in most fantasy lineups."

EDITOR'S NOTE: The fantasy column was written before Ahmed missed practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Start 'Em

DeVante Parker at Jets: "Parker’s numbers looked good last week in Denver, as he posted a touchdown and 18.1 fantasy points. I’d keep him in starting lineups this week too, as Miami travels to the Big Apple to face the Jets. Their defense has been brutal against wide receivers, allowing an average of more than 200 receiving yards and the sixth-most fantasy points to the position. Even with Tua Tagovailoa under center, Parker figures to be a flex option."

TIGHT ENDS

More Sits: Jets TE Chris Herndon IV vs. Dolphins

KICKERS

Start 'Em

Jason Sanders at Jets: "Sanders put up a very solid nine fantasy points last week in Denver, and an upcoming matchup with the Jets makes him an attractive choice again. The Men in Green have been generous to kickers, allowing an average of nearly 13 fantasy points per game to the position at MetLife Stadium. In all, five kickers have scored at least 10 points against them."

TEAM DEFENSES

Dolphins D/ST at Jets: "The Dolphins D/ST was a failure in the stat sheets last week, scoring just five fantasy points against the Broncos. I’d keep the faith, though, as a great matchup in New York is next on the schedule. Enemy defenses have averaged the most fantasy points against the Jets, who have averaged league lows in yards (268.6 YPG) and points (14.9 PPG) this season."