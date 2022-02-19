Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: The Best Coaching Hires, Parker's Future, Tua's Arm Strength, and More

Tackling issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, from the new coaching staff to free agency to addressing the running back and offensive line positions

From DSPhins (@DSSalesGuy):

When will the Dolphins change their logo?

Hey DS, this actually is an interesting question, one that’s come up with some people. But I have heard of no movement whatsoever to change the current logo, which has been in use since 2013 when the helmet was removed from the dolphin’s head.

From Richard Grosso (@rjgro):

What's your assessment of the staff McD has put [and kept] together?

From Tony Di Ioia (@tony_di41):

Hey Alain from one Laval guy to another. With today’s hires what do you think of McDaniel staff?’

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

What's your feeling on the coaching hires so far?

Hi Richard, my friend, and Tony from Laval (which automatically makes you a friend) and Bob (you’re a friend too). I grouped your questions together since they’re basically the same. I’d say I do like the variety in terms of experience and background, and doubling up at certain positions, such as Matt Applebaum and Frank Smith both working with the offensive line. I obviously love the hires of Wes Welker, Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain. My only concern, if I have one, is one I have stated all along is that’s the idea of retaining so many defensive coaches when it was Brian Flores who was the mastermind of that defense and Gerald Alexander probably was the most impressive assistant on that side of the ball.

From #DreamIsHere (@pacificfinfan1):

DeVante Parker traded or cut? Which hiring of the assistant coaches do you believe is the best one & gives you the most confidence that this might be decent hiring of McDaniel?

Hey Dream, your first question is one I’ve heard before and I get it because fans are frustrated about Parker’s injuries, though I think that topic is a tad overblown. The other issue is that while the idea of saving cap space (making it a post-June 1 cut or trade) has some appeal, you’d be losing a valuable receiver and that would create the need for yet another wide receiver. As for the assistant coaches, I’d say the one I like the best would be offensive coordinator Frank Smith because of his background as an offensive line coach and run game coordinator and he likely will be working a lot with new O-line coach Matt Applebaum.

From Mike (@mhowellca):

What are your thoughts on Bevell as passing game coordinator and the offensive hires in general? Am I crazy to be “cautiously not pessimistic”?

Hey Mike, I like the hiring of Bevell as not only passing game coordinator but QB coach because of his vast experience as an OC. I do like the totality of the additions on the offensive staff — and remember that McDaniel will call the plays — so I think it’s perfectly OK to be “cautiously optimistic” and not pessimistic.

From Tom (@Tom_Shenk3):

How much will the new coaches and scheme change the level of play from the current offensive linemen under contract?

Hey Tom, obviously the hope is both will help bring up the level of play. And I absolutely have confidence that the O-line is a group that could take a big jump in 2022 because I refuse to believe every high pick on that line was a bust and it sure looked like a unit that wasn’t particularly well coached or developed last season.

From Phinaholic (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend, now that the staff is almost set at this point what grade would give McDaniel on staff building? Who is the best fit and is there anyone you have concerns about?

Hey Dana, this is similar to questions I’ve had before, but here we go. I’m not a huge fan of giving out grades before there’s even been one practice, but I’ll go ahead and play along and give the staff building a solid B (with the background of reports the head coach candidates were asked to retain most of the defensive assistants). As for best fit, I think I’d go with Frank Smith as offensive coordinator because of his background as a run game coordinator and offensive line coach, two areas where the Dolphins needed major upgrades.

From J Trey (@JTrey65):

Dolphins need RBs for the new scheme, if you had to keep 2, draft one and sign another, who would you want?

Hey J, man, that’s a loaded question right there. OK, I’ll do my best. If I had to keep two, I’d definitely re-sign Duke Johnson, keep Myles Gaskin, then I’d draft Kenneth Walker (maybe in Round 2) and then would have to see who’s available in free agency to see who to sign, but as of now maybe a Sony Michel or Marlon Mack.

From Eli Tilen (@elijts):

Alain, if Boyer was calling plays last year during the first half of this year before it got taken away, can you tell me why these defenses looked so different? Was the weaker LB corps the culprit? Something else?

Hey Eli, there are a couple of factors to keep in mind in terms of the more aggressive play-calling in the second half of the season (and there’s no question it was). The first is that some of the rookies who became key factors on defense (Holland, Philips) maybe needed some time to get completely up to snuff in terms of understanding the scheme and becoming fully trustworthy. The second is that, for the most part, the quality of quarterbacks the Dolphins faced in the last two months (Taylor, Glennon, Flacco, Book, etc.) wasn’t anywhere what it was in the first two months (Allen, Brady, Carr) and it’s a lot easier to be very aggressive against a mediocre QB than a veteran who might pick apart a blitzing defense.

From CJ (@despondito):

What positions should be addressed in the draft rather than FA?

Hey CJ, interesting question, and I would think I might go here with a cornerback (if the Dolphins decide to move on from Xavien Howard) or a wide receiver.

From Onelio Fernandez (@OnelioF):

If they sign two high-priced starters on O line and cannot move out of pick 29, what do you draft? RBs available in Round 2. LBs won’t be there. WR is deep class.

Hey Onelio, based on your statements after your question, then you pass, right? LOL. Based on your description, I think you’d want to look at cornerback because, first, you never have enough of those, and second, you have two high-priced starters who might not be around for that much longer.

From Jake McVay (@JakeMc945):

I haven't seen anyone scream for Orlando Brown in free agency. I think he is the guy. Young, huge & proven. If the Dolphins pay big for an O-lineman, why not him?

Hey Jake, I’ve screamed for Brown. Well, maybe not scream, but I did write in a previous mailbag he’d be somebody I’d target. But, as I mentioned before, I don’t see any way the Chiefs will allow him to get to free agency because the plan all along was to sign him for the long term when they gave Baltimore a first-round pick last year to get him. But if he somehow became available, he absolutely should be a top target.

From rob hellebrand (@dolfanrbo1):

How did Tua’s arm strength last year compare to his strength in college? I was wondering if some of those dying throws might be due to his hip injury.

Hey Rob, yeah, I think the idea of the hip injury still being a factor last year is not realistic. Truth is, I saw Tua’s arm strength last year as being exactly what it was at Alabama. The difference is that Tua practically always had the time and space to set his feet before throwing deep passes at Alabama because the talent around him was so good. That’s just not life in the NFL, where the talent on defense is on par with the talent on offense and quarterbacks invariably will have to make throws on the move or off balance, which will expose somebody’s arm strength or lack thereof. Tua can make deeper throws in the NFL on those plays when he has good protection and can set his feet, but the arm strength becomes lacking on other throws.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Does Miami sign a FA WR or draft one? Also, do you see Hollins & Needham getting re-signed?

Hey Reza, I would think after what happened with Will Fuller, the Dolphins will be very hesitant to throw big money at a FA wide receiver, particularly a high-end one. That said, the Dolphins do have a lot of cap space with which to operate. And I’m also not sure about the idea of going WR-WR in the first round in consecutive drafts. Needham isn’t going anywhere IMO because he’s an RFA and I would think the Dolphins will tender him. As for Hollins, yes, I do think the Dolphins will try to re-sign him.