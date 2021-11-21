Dolphins Week 11 Victory: The Five Biggest Plays

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the 24-17 Miami Dolphins victory against the New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins improved to 4-7 on the season with a 24-17 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:

1. Tua's TD Pass to Myles Gaskin

Sure, the 65-yard scoring pass to Mack Hollins was more flashy, but the 5-yard touchdown pass to Gaskin on third-and-goal gave the Dolphins their winning margin. Props to Tua for hanging in there in the pocket until Gaskin came free underneath just as the pass rush was closing him on in.

2. Brandon Jones' Sack and Strip

The Dolphins never trailed in this game after taking the opening drive for a touchdown and that was because of safety Brandon Jones' huge play in the second quarter after the Jets got to a second-and-goal from the Miami 5 in a 7-7 game. Jones did what he does best, which is blitzing and he nailed an unsuspecting Joe Flacco from the back side to force a fumble that was recovered in mid-air by Christian Wilkins, who then fumbled himself before Jevon Holland completed the play. Who knows what kind of momentum the Jets could have gotten had they been able to take the lead in that situation.

3. The Jets' Defensive Holding Penalty in the Fourth Quarter

The Dolphins were on the wrong end of some highly questionable calls in this game — most notably a DPI on Xavien Howard and an OPI on Mike Gesicki — but they caught a major break when the Jets appeared to knock them out of field goal range with a third-down sack when the score was 21-14. But Jets rookie cornerback Jason Pinnock was called for holding tight end Durham Smythe, a penalty that replays showed probably was not a penalty. That allowed the Dolphins to continue a drive that took 6:53 off the clock and ended with a field goal that gave the Dolphins a 24-14 lead after the two-minute warning and basically sealed the outcome.

4. Tua's Third-Down Completion to Jaylen Waddle

The Dolphins took their 21-14 lead on a 75-yard drive that took 7:44 right after the Jets had scored to make it 14-14. And that drive could have ended after one first down if not for Tua's best pass of the game, a strike to Waddle beyond the first-down marker on a third-and-7 from the Dolphins 43. The Jets blitzed on the play, but the offensive line did a great job of picking it up and then Tua put the pass in the perfect spot after Waddle ran an out pattern.

5. Tua's 65-yard TD Pass to Mack Hollins

Right after the Dolphins stopped the Jets' first drive of the second half after it reached the Miami 38, Tua connected with Hollins for the longest completion of his career to give the Dolphins a 14-7 lead. Tua rolled to his left and took advantage of a busted coverage to hook up with Hollins for the long touchdown.