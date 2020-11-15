The Five Biggest Storylines for Dolphins-Chargers

The Miami Dolphins will begin the second half of their 2020 regular season when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins are 5-3 and on a four-game winning streak following their 34-31 victory against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8; the Chargers have a 2-6 record and are coming off a 31-26 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here are the five biggest storylines for the game:

1. The QB Clash

The battle between first-round rookie quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert not only is the biggest storyline for this week, it might be the biggest storyline in the entire NFL in Week 10. There was going to be a curiosity factor regardless, but the fact the two already have enjoyed success in 2020 makes this an even more appealing matchup.

2. COVID Considerations

The Dolphins once again will be short-handed with their coaching staff, with four assistants (including defensive line coach Marion Hobby and quarterbacks coach Robby Brown) having to miss the game because of COVID-19 protocols. The Dolphins also will be missing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who's the team's biggest playmaker in the interior of the defensive line. Of course, things could have been worse after linebacker Kyle Van Noy was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, only to be activated off it Saturday.

3. Receiver Roles

With Preston Williams put on IR during the week, the Dolphins will be looking for somebody to step up and provide complementary work for star wide receiver DeVante Parker. Among the many options is 2018 Cleveland Browns fourth-round pick Antonio Callaway, a talented receiver trying to get his NFL career back on track after it was derailed by off-the-field issues. Callaway was promoted from the practice squad Saturday and will make his Dolphins debut against the Chargers.

4. Coaching minority matchup

There may come a day when the need to discuss this topic will fade, but it's still absolutely noteworthy that this game will feature the only matchup in the NFL this season between Black head coaches. Brian Flores and Anthony Lynn are two of only three Black head coaches, along with Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, and they face each other for a second consecutive year. "Diversity — let’s call it a head coach, a general manager, positions in the NFL — is something that people are talking about all the time," Flores said during the week. "I’ve always said there are many, many worthy minority coaches in this league that have leadership qualities, that are smart, are great teachers and can help young people, or young men, become the best versions of themselves. I see that on a weekly basis when I talk to coaches on the field pregame and postgame. They are out there. They just need an opportunity. Thankfully I was afforded one. I think there are plenty of minority coaches out there who would take advantage of the opportunity if it presented itself.”

5. Don't Buy the Hype

If they already weren't there, the Dolphins certainly put themselves on the national map with their three-point victory at Arizona a week ago and the accolades have been coming their way in waves, whether it be playoff talk or Flores being mentioned as a leading candidate for NFL Coach of the Year honors. Flores said this week he's had a very clear message to his players about blocking out outside noise, but human nature being what it is, Dolphins players not getting caught up in the hype might be one of the biggest challenges facing the team in this game.