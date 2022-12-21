Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Packers Week 16 Injury Report

Jevon Holland and Terron Armstead were among the Miami Dolphins player who did not practice Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins had a pretty lengthy first injury report of the week ahead of their matchup against the Green Bay Packers, including three players who did not practice because of injuries.

One of them was tackle Terron Armstead, whose absence on Wednesdays should be expected by now given the various injuries with which he's dealt all season.

Also missing from practice were safety Jevon Holland, who sustained a neck injury in the 32-29 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, and wide receiver River Cracraft, who's missed the last two games because of a calf injury.

LB Melvin Ingram and RB Raheem Mostert both also did not practice, but in their case it was about vet rest.

The Dolphins also listed seven players as limited in practice Wednesday, with linebacker Jaelan Phillips a new name on the injury report dealing with a toe injury.

Also limited Wednesday were DB Keion Crossen (knee), T Eric Fisher (calf), LB Duke Riley (ribs), S Eric Rowe (hamstring)), TE Durham Smythe (quad) and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (hip).

Rowe and Wilson both were inactive against Buffalo.

Finally, three players were listed as full participants but on the injury report: QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), DB Elijah Campbell (concussion) and CB Kader Kohou (thumb).

Campbell didn't play against Buffalo; Bridgewater has been inactive the past four games.

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Green Bay conducted a walk-through Wednesday, so the Packers' injury report was based on an estimation.

Two starting offensive linemen, tackle David Bakhtiari (knee/abdomen) and guard/tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) were listed as not participating.

Bakhtiari has missed the past two games because of his injury.

Three players were listed as limited participants: S Rudy Ford (wrist/knee), RB Aaron Jones (knee) and CB Keisean Nixon (groin).

QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb/rib) was the biggest name among the three players listed as full participants. The others were LB Krys Barnes (hand) and RB A.J. Dillon (concussion protocol).

