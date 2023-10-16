McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Panthers Week 6 Game

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 42-21 victory against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted his traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 42-21 victory against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- In terms of injuries sustained in the victory against Carolina, McDaniel said CB Xavien Howard (groin) was more day-to-day and RB Chris Brooks (ankle) was more week-to-week. The Dolphins have to wait until the swelling to get more info on Brooks' injury.

-- Jaelan Phillips was limited to 30 snaps against the Panthers and McDaniel indicates the team wanted to be conservative in his return to action.

-- .The Week 7 game against Philadelphia will attract a lot more attention than the one against Carolina, as McDaniel points out, joking he's still waiting for just one question about the Panthers offense or defense. McDaniel then brings up a talking point he's used many times before, that he wants his players to be concerned only with themselves.

-- McDaniel reiterates that the Dolphins being prepared for the game Sunday is what allowed them to be able to come back from a 14-0 deficit.

-- The Dolphins kept Brian Burns and Derrick Brown at bay for much of the game and McDaniel gives kudos to the tackles, tight ends and running backs who helped out.

-- Some of the pressure the Dolphins got came as the result of good coverage, with McDaniel overall praising the work of his cornerbacks. Says the defense is progressing the way he had hoped.

-- In terms of Liam Eichenberg at center, McDaniel said he expected some comfort level in his second start and said he saw him handle the position from a communication standpoint. "He blocked people well, but he also did his part to help others as well."

-- Center Connor Williams "had a good weekend," but McDaniel said he wouldn't be surprised if he didn't practice Wednesday. Called him day-to-day.

-- Jeff Wilson Jr. was prepared enough to play against Carolina in terms of the game plan, but McDaniel indicates the team needed the roster spot somewhere else. As a reminder, Robert Jones was activated off IR on Saturday.

-- Tyreek Hill has had cramping issues throughout the season, and the Dolphins "will continue to try to get ahead of it."

-- McDaniel has not implemented "Victory Mondays" this year where players get the day off after a victory, and he says about making sure the team is getting better. Studying the game tape is a valuable teaching tool.

-- Tua's ability to look off defenders comes in handy in terms of creating open windows as well as deciphering the defense. McDaniel calls it a critical tool against zone defenses, and adds the every team with good drop-back passing have quarterbacks who are good at this.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts under Miami Dolphins Insider on the Fans First Sports Network. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.