McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Giants Week 5 Game

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 31-16 victory against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted his traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 31-16 victory against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- Rookie running back De'Von Achane is having some sort of knee issue and in the process of being evaluated. McDaniel has no information beyond that.

-- As for a report regarding Jeff Wilson returning to practice, McDaniel said there will be meeting Tuesday with a decision to be made.

-- As he did last week, McDaniel dismissed concerns about facing a clearly inferior team, in the case Sunday the winless Carolina Panthers, saying it's "about our team and nothing else."

-- Back to Achane, McDaniel said he didn't know when he was injured, though he appeared to grimace at the end of his final carry of the game.

-- Asked about an MRI, McDaniel says there's "various things he's undergoing."

-- Asked about the name of the formation with two halfbacks, one tight end and two wide receivers, McDaniel indicates it's called "Fast 21" — and not just because both Raheem Mostert and Achane are really fast.

-- Isaiah Wynn is doing fine after leaving the game against the Giants for one play, but McDaniel says he "should be good."

-- McDaniel was asked about the touchdown celebrations, and pointed out he liked Jaylen Waddle's wind-up penguin move and added those he likes the best don't involve 15-yard penalties, though he said he loved Tyreek Hill's tossing a football to his mom in the stands.

-- The coaching staff is ready to be extra particular, and McDaniel says he doesn't think the players would object.

-- Cedrick Wilson Jr. got an increased role against the Giants and McDaniel said he's been productive in practice and made a lot of plays in the game, particularly in the running game.

-- There were no setbacks for Robert Jones or Nik Needham after their first week of practice and they'll be back at it Wednesday.

-- Jalen Ramsey is "doing a great job. He's a special breed. He's on the positive side of returning." The All-Pro cornerback sprinted by reporters after the game Sunday.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts under Miami Dolphins Insider on the Fans First Sports Network. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.