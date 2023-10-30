McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Patriots Week 8 Game

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 31-17 victory against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted his traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 31-17 victory against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- First question deals with the status of Terron Armstead and Robert Hunt, and McDaniel suggests Armstead will begin practicing this week in Germany and Hunt is a day-to-day evaluation.

-- Looking ahead to the trip to Germany, McDaniel says he's "excited about a lot of things right now." Says he's looking forward to the opportunity of facing the defending Super Bowl champions.

-- Kendall Lamm, David Long Jr. and Zach Sieler will be getting treatment during the week, but all should be able to practice this week. They're all day-to-day.

-- Jevon Holland is doing well but remains in the concussion protocol.

-- Durham Smythe was in a walking boot Monday, and McDaniel says it speaks to his toughness that he didn't say much during the New England game. "I wouldn't be against Durham Smythe playing in any game."

-- With Tyreek Hill about to face his former team and the possibility of him playing outside his game, McDaniel says his teammates will take it more personally for him.

-- Salvon Ahmed and Jeff Wilson Jr. got the same amount of snaps against New England, and McDaniel said that was more about Ahmed deserving opportunities.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube or wherever you get your audio podcasts. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.