McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Vikings Week 6 Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 24-16 loss against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- The first question involves CBs Keion Crossen and Byron Jones and their status, and McDaniel says Crossen will be reassessed in the middle of the week. As for Jones, McDaniel says it's a big deal to put a cornerback on the field "that's trying to perform at a high level" with a lower-body injury. McDaniel says he "doesn't think" Jones will start practicing this week and it's hard to predict when that might happen.

-- With Tua Tagovailoa, the plan is for him to approach the Pittsburgh game as the starter. McDaniel points out it will be his first full week of practice since the Buffalo game in Week 3.

-- McDaniel says beyond the leadership, Tua is a very good player and his return will give the team a boost.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- Asked whether there could be a concern with rust, McDaniel says he's not concerned about his ability to throw. "He didn't start to throw right-handed." McDaniel says there could be rust in terms of getting used to his process again, but not physical rust per se.

-- The logical question of telling Tua to be more careful about protecting himself, McDaniel says that discussion already has taken place. McDaniel points out there are risks in this game, but Tua does need to do a better job of giving up on a play when it's just not there. And that's where Tua's competitive nature has gotten him in trouble at times.

-- Jaylen Waddle showing emotion and disappointment after his late fumble against the Vikings comes up, and McDaniel says he's a young player who'll have a long career and make a lot of plays for the Dolphins in the future. McDaniel also wants players to put bad plays behind them.

-- Stephen Ross' NFL suspension related to the Dolphins being found guilty of tampering ends this week, and McDaniel says he's excited to talk to the team owner. McDaniel says he has an appreciation for Ross for giving the team the resources necessary to try to produce a winner.

-- Regarding Terron Armstead, McDaniel said he felt good about where he got without playing in the game. Adds he'll be day-to-day. With Austin Jackson, "when you think about a high ankle sprain or anything with an ankle, that's a tough injury." Said Jackson hasn't had any setbacks. "Hopefully, we'll get one of them back this week."

-- McDaniel confirms that Nik Needham will be placed on IR because of his Achilles injury.

-- QB Skylar Thompson is a tough competitor, McDaniel says, and is day-to-day. He'll be reassessed Wednesday. "It's super unknown."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.