Another Change on Defensive Staff

The Dolphins continue to reshape their staff under new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver

The Miami Dolphins continue to make changes to their defensive coaching staff, this time adding Brian Duker as their new secondary coach/pass game coordinator.

The news first was reported Saturday by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and later confirmed by a league source.

Duker previously worked with new Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver when both were on the Cleveland Browns staff in 2015.

Duker spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions, working last season as their defensive backs coach. That came after three years with the Baltimore Ravens, where his stint ended right before Weaver joined that organization.

According to the good folks at Fan Nation sister site All Lions, Duker "worked his way up the Lions organization. During his time working with the safeties in 2022, he aided Kerby Joseph have a stellar rookie season with four interceptions. In 2023, he moved up to serve as team’s defensive backs coach. Unfortunately, the unit struggled all season. But injuries hit one of their top free agent targets, Emmanuel Moseley, early in his Lions tenure."

Renaldo Hill, who was the secondary coach and passing game coordinator under Vic Fangio last season, will not be back with the Dolphins next season and one has to wonder whether he'll wind up rejoining him with the Philadelphia Eagles.

OTHER STAFF CHANGES

Duker would become the second new defensive assistant coach hired this week after new outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow.

While all the coaching moves won't be officially announced until the staff is finalized, it already has been reported that, along with Fangio, Hill, linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, assistant special teams coach Brendan Farrell, safeties coach Joe Kasper, assistant defensive line Kenny Baker, and offensive assistants Mike Judge, Kolby Smith and Ricardo Allen all won't be back with the Dolphins in 2024.