Dolphins History Lesson: Three-Game Homestands

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins' 2020 home schedule wraps up a rare three-game homestand, with the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots all coming to Hard Rock Stadium.

This will mark the 14th time in the Dolphins' 55 years of existence they have had a three-game homestand, though it should be noted the one in 1992 came about after the postponement of the season opener against New England because of Hurricane Andrew and the move of the game to what was scheduled to be Miami's bye week.

It also should be noted that in 1971 and in 2016 the Dolphins actually had four consecutive home games.

It's also interesting to note that the last two times the Dolphins made the playoffs came in seasons when they had a three-game homestand.

In 2016, the Dolphins began an extremely rare four-game home set with a 30-17 loss against Tennessee that was followed by victories against Pittsburgh (30-15), against Buffalo (28-25) and after a bye against the Jets (27-23) to start a six-game winning streak that would propel them to a 10-6 finish.

In 2008, the Dolphins played three straight home games in November, defeating Seattle (21-19) and Oakland (17-15) before losing against New England (48-28) on their way to an 11-5 finish and the AFC East title.

Of the 11 three-game homestands, the Dolphins have won all three games three times (1970, 1972, 1974), have gone 2-1 seven times (1967, 1975, 1977, 1979, 1992, 2008 and 2009. and went on 0-3 in 1993 when they lost against the New York Giants, Pittsburgh and Buffalo as part of a season-ending five-game losing streak that saw them go from 9-2 and the best record in the NFL to 9-7 and out of the playoffs.

Here's the full rundown:

2016 (four games) — Tennessee (L 30-17), Pittsburgh (W 30-15), Buffalo (W 28-25), N.Y. Jets (W 27-23)

2009 — Buffalo (W 38-10), N.Y. Jets (W 31-27), New Orleans (L 46-34)

2008 — Seattle (W 21-19), Oakland (W 17-15), New England (L 48-28)

1993 — N.Y. Giants (L 19-14), Pittsburgh (L 21-20), Buffalo (L 47-34)

1992 — Atlanta (W 21-17), New England (W 38-17), Indianapolis (L 31-20)

1979 — Green Bay (W 27-7), Houston (L 9-6), Baltimore (W 19-0)

1977 — N.Y. Jets (W 21-17), Seattle (W 31-13), San Diego (L 14-13)

1975 — Baltimore (L 33-17), New England (W 20-7), Buffalo (W 31-21)

1974 — Kansas City (W 9-3), Baltimore (17-7), Atlanta (W 42-7)

1972 — New England (W 52-0), N.Y. Jets (W 28-24), St. Louis (W 31-10)

1971 — Buffalo (W 34-0), Pittsburgh (W 24-21), Baltimore ( 17-14), Chicago (34-3)

1970 — Boston (W 37-20), N.Y. Jets (W 16-10), Buffalo (W 45-7)

1967 — San Diego (W 41-24), Boston (W 41-32), Houston (L 41-10)

