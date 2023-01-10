Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Ahmed, O-Line, and More

Was simply making the playoffs enough? Could Salvon Ahmed end up playing a key role against Buffalo? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of the post-Jets game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Richard grosso (@rjgro):

Raekwon Davis ... a disappointing non-factor, or doing the dirty work that we don't hear about?

Hey Richard, could I answer that maybe it’s somewhere in between. I think it’s fair to say that Davis hasn’t made the kind of impact the Dolphins would have liked in 2022 and it’s been magnified that Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler beside him really had good seasons.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Skylar Thompson did admirably against a top defense playing spoiler, but the offense just seems like playing slo-mo without Tua helping it. Can that style win against Buffalo? Ahmed seems to play well in this scheme as well. More touches coming up?

Hey Dave, the idea of the offense looking like slo-mo “without Tua helping it” is a bit simplistic because neither Thompson nor Teddy Bridgewater have had Terron Armstead to solidify the offensive line. I didn’t see a major issue in terms of tempo with Bridgewater against New England, though the play-calling was very conservative. But, no, they can’t defeat Buffalo with the way the offense functioned against the Jets. As for Ahmed, he definitely will get more touches if Raheem Mostert can’t play and he absolutely can be effective if the guys up front give him some room.

From Jon Rambo (@thejonrambo80):

While moral victories are usually frowned upon in sports, do you think that's what this playoff appearance is considering how decimated this team was during the season?

Hey Jon, I’m hearing this talk constantly of the Dolphins being “decimated” by injuries all season, and I just don’t know that they were nailed more than other teams. So, no, I’m not buying this idea of the Dolphins have scored a moral victory by just making the playoffs. Now, it was an accomplishment but there’s no bonus points or moral victories here.

From MermAndy (@iamMermandy):

In the offseason, players work out w/ trainers & other pros. What do young coaches do? Do they have some kind of continuing education? How do they hone their skills? Mike McD is definitely talented but clearly needs work on some situational calls. What are your thoughts?

Hey Andy, what coaches do in the offseason is go back and evaluate everything they did, and that includes what they might have done differently and might change in the future, along with evaluating players. So, yes, there’s a constant education and evolution that happens with coaches.

From Luchofins (@luchofins):

Is the relief of finally winning and making the playoffs help or hurt Miami going into the game against Buffalo? Mentally.

I’m going to be real with you here and say that I don’t think it’s going to make a blip of difference. The players and coaches most definitely were relieved to finally end their losing streak and get that playoff berth, but it’s all about Buffalo shortly after the game ends and how they got there is immaterial.

From Larry in the Dirt (@GardeningLarry):

Fins went 8-4 this season in early starts and 1-4 in the later or prime time ones. Coincidence or something else?

Hey Larry, yeah, it’s something else. Who did they face in those late-afternoon or prime-time games? CIN, PIT, SF, LAC, BUF. Four of those teams made the playoffs. So maybe this has to do with level of competition and not when the game was played.

From bonafide861 (@Bonafide861):

Is there any chance we play a size advantage on offense with multiple TE and Ingold blocking?

Hmm, and if you do that, does that mean that Hill and Waddle aren’t on the field as much? That’s a no for me. Besides, it’s not like the Dolphins have great blocking tight ends.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

From NY – Fins Up (@azomback34):

Do you think the Fins & CMcD took enough strides so that they’re consistent playoff contenders year in / year out? I’ve been a fan long enough to remember the days when clinching a playoff berth was expected each year. Are we there yet?

Hey there, it’s a fair and interesting question, but I’m afraid I’m not ready to pronounce the Dolphins as a perennial playoff team just yet. And the reason that is was the performance down the stretch when the schedule got tough. There’s also an issue with a few really key players having injury concerns moving forward, including Tua, Terron Armstead and Xavien Howard.

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hey, Alain. I know a lot of fans and analysts are freaking out about Raheem Mostert’s broken thumb. However, I also see this as a golden opportunity to break out our secret weapon, the speedster known as Salvon Ahmed. Are you with me, Alain?!

Hey Chris, um, no? Look, I think Ahmed had something as a running back, but if he was equal to Ahmed and/or Jeff Wilson Jr., he would have gotten equal playing time to them this season? And that applies to Chase Edmonds before that, too? So let’s just say that Ahmed could do a solid job (with blocking up front) against Buffalo, but it still would be preferable to have a healthy Mostert in there.

From keith (@Keithrogue1):

Hi Alain. Is there a relationship w/ Carr and Reggie McKenzie? One that could lead Miami to have an inside shot?

Hey Keith, McKenzie was the Raiders GM when they drafted Carr in the second round in 2014, but I don’t know if they’re tight or anything like that. I certainly don’t think McKenzie would be a factor in where Carr ends up if he winds up being released and becomes a free agent.

From David (@dkar84):

If Miami loses, is there any chance Ross removes Grier? Yes, he traded for Tyreek but he completely botched on drafting Tua and not Herbert. That decision will haunt Miami for years. Plus he has made some questionable personal moves (i.e. Chubb).

Hey David, whatever you think of the moves, it would be strange to see Grier get fired after the Dolphins made the playoffs when he wasn’t fired after many years when they didn’t.

From Simon Burnett (@SiBurnett):

If Armstead & Shell can’t suit up, what does the OL look like? Hunt at tackle?

Hey Simon, the way the Dolphins finished against the Jets certainly would be a good guess as to how they’ll line up against Buffalo if they have to go without Armstead and Shell. That would be, from left, Greg Little, Liam Eichenberg, Connor Williams, Robert Jones and Robert Hunt.

From D (@d_manz):

Any chance Miami lines up in jumbo packages all game and runs the ball 45 times? Only way to win.

Yeah, it’s an interesting idea, but I’m going to guess that’s a no. And, no, it’s not the only way the Dolphins can win.

From PAfinsfan (@PAfinsfan):

How do they beat Buffalo without Tua?

The same way they beat Buffalo with Tua — running the ball, protecting the QB, avoiding turnovers, coming up with a takeaway or two on defense.

From Basti (via email):

Hey Alain, I'm not quite sure if I'm writing to the right email address but hopefully, my message reaches the designated receiver like a throw from Tua on a bootleg play to his left. Two questions for you: First off - I liked seeing Mike McD calling those run plays against the Jets. Sure he wanted to keep most of the pressure off Skylar but still you can never be sure if Mike REALLY keeps on running the ball. We had those angry runs by Mostert — until Wilson took over. I know he had his moments since being traded to the Fins and I always thought of him as a nice piece to our RB room. BUT the last few weeks he didn't really had impressive performances and I always watch him running straight into the interior defensive linemen or linebackers. Is he not able to adjust when the original gap closes on the play — or is this a lack of field vision? Ahmed had some NICE moments when he came on the field the last few weeks. Should Mike give him a few chances as RB2? At the moment, he looks better than Wilson imho. Second (shorter) question: There's much talk about the pass rush this season and Bradley Chubb not bringing the impact that we thought he'd bring. I don't see Ingram returning next season but let's not forget about Ogbah. He signed that big extension and earns some money next year. I find the the pass rush of Phillips, Chubb and Ogbah pretty intriguing — what about you? And why doesn't AVG get the snaps he got last year? I love him as a player. Thanks in advance and greetings from Germany! I appreciate your work and love your objective style of writing.

Hey Basti, Wilson definitely is more of a straight-ahead runner and doesn’t have as much wiggle as Mostert or even Ahmed, but, no, I don’t see Ahmed challenging him as 2RB right now because Wilson is the best power back the Dolphins have. As for the edge defender question, yeah, I’m with you on the trio of Phillips, Chubb and Ogbah, and I also like AVG as a player.

-- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.