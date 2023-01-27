Friday Dolphins Mailbag: X, Van Ginkel, DC Search, and More

What pending free agent should be prioritized? Will Byron Jones play again for the team? Can Xavien Howard return to form? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From O’shay Morris (@oshaym21):

Any confirmation that Mia and Fangio have agreed to terms? I keep seeing folks say per source this has happened. However, when I ask for the source, none of them can produce it.

Hey O’shay, completely shocked that this is happening on the Internet! Yeah, once a deal is struck with Fangio or any other DC candidate, it’s going to be reported (likely by someone from one of the league’s media partner, NFLN or ESPN) and then it’s going to be confirmed left and right.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Of the FA Miami has, who would you prioritize to sign?

Hey Reza, if I’m being honest, I’m not sure I see any “must” re-signs among the 27 pending UFAs, but I think I’d go with Raheem Mostert at this point because of the speed he brings to the offense.

RELATED: EARLY DOLPHINS UFA FORECAST

From Flipper13 (@Flipper13):

Fangio not able to disclose anything about his plans next year until after the Eagles season concludes?

Hey Flipper, he’s a consultant with the Eagles (not listed on the team directory) and I’m honestly not sure what rules apply for folks who are consultants as opposed to assistant coaches. I would think it would be bad form for him to disclose his plans while the Eagles season is still ongoing.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Fangio seems to be a fan favorite, but Desai intrigues me. Well educated, cerebral type of guy that to me would be a McDaniel kinda guy. What is your take ? Also, chances Byron Jones plays a down for Miami again?

Hey Dave, agree with you on Desai. He’s an Ivy Leaguer (Columbia) like McDaniel and both are turning 40 in 2023. As for Jones playing for Miami again, I’d put it on the “no” side of 50-50.

From rob hellebrand (@dolfanrob1):

Kind of Dolphins-related, but what’s the deal about Brian Griese becoming QB coach in San Fran and then all of a sudden Mr. Irrelevant is impersonating his hero Dan Marino (or at least Drew Brees)? Does Brian deserve some real credit here? Is he the guru we’ve been waiting for?

Hey Rob, sure, Brian Griese deserves some kind of credit, but we also need to understand that Purdy did have some ability in the first place, the system is very QB-friendly, and there are elite players everywhere on that 49ers roster.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

Several others have asked about Byron Jones coming back next year. My question is a little different. Have you seen or heard anything that would lead you to believe that his absence this season was anything other than his delayed rehab? It feels like there had to be more but... ?

Hey Ken, simple answer is, no, there’s been nothing out there that the absence had anything to do with anything other than his injury, whether it be a reluctance to play at less than 100 percent or a slower-than-expected recovery.

From Lloyd Heilbrunn (@LloydHeilbrunn):

Are we going to once again be told that the Dolphins' next backup QB is one of the best in the league, and then again find them unable to win games? And one for each season, is not winning games.

Hey Lloyd, it’s an absolute fact that Teddy Bridgewater was one of the best backup QBs in the league. His issue was one of durability, which obviously is a major problem when you’re backing up a starter with durability concerns. That needs to be a key factor in whoever the Dolphins sign for next season.

From Hebert Gutierrez Morales (via email):

Hi Alain, I hope you enjoyed your vacation time in your homeland. And I hope you can also answer me a couple of questions. Last year, when they let Hollins go, I was very angry, because I always want players with that passion and professionalism in the team. After seeing his season in Las Vegas, the huge mistake was very clear, because he is better than Cracraft, C. Wilson or Sherfield. Now I fear we can make a similar mistake this year with AVG. Do you think we can keep him? I know we are over the salary cap and we must pay Wilkins and Sieler, but I like AVG’s game. Music question. Although a lot of people (including me) discovered and love R.E.M. because “Losing My Religion” (really loved that song as a teenager), I heard it so many times that I hate it after a couple of years. Do you feel the same? Or do you have another song that you love at the beginning and now is unbearable for you? Just for clarification, I still love a lot of songs of the band, I just can’t hear “Losing My Religion” anymore. Thank you as usual for your excellent job Alain. Really appreciate your professional job.

Hey Hebert, thanks as always. And I’m like you a fan of AVG’s game and, yes, the Dolphins could find a way to bring him back if they want, but the question is whether he’ll want to come back after not getting a really significant role on defense. Remember, it’s a two-way street when it comes to re-signing free agents. As for R.E.M., it just might be my all-time favorite band and I go back with them long before “Losing My Religion,” which is waaaay down the list of my favorite songs by the band (even though it’s great). And I honestly can’t think right now of a song that meets the criteria you mentioned.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

From Mike Hernandez (@MadmanMikeDD):

Can Xavien Howard return to form? Is it injuries or is he slowing down? Does Needham return or find another home w/Kohou emerging?

Hey Mike, interesting questions. Yes, I do think X can go back to his Pro Bowl form, though I think his window of excellence is closing. And for Needham, I do expect him back (mainly because you can never have too many cornerbacks but also because it’s going to be hard for him to command big money on the open market after missing most of the 2022 season.

From Dale Francum (@FollowThatDale):

Do you know if Brandon Jones is expected back by Training Camp? Tough year for the defense and they really lost some playmaking when he got hurt.

Hey Dale, yes, I would expect Brandon Jones to be ready for the start of training camp, which would be nine months after his injury. Jones put up shots of him working out on Twitter on Friday and he looked pretty good, I’d have to say.

From Mike Mangaras (@mangaras_mike):

What’s the REAL story behind Byron Jones , you guys got to have some kind of inside information, and I don’t want to hear any kind of setback, year and a half from an Achilles injury is unacceptable!

Hey Mike, not sure where you’re getting the year and a half from or even Achilles because there’s some mystery as to the exact nature of his injury. Also understand he played practically every snap of the 2021 season finale, so there goes the year and a half. He had surgery last March. The two theories that have come up is that his recovery simply took longer than expected or that he didn’t want to play if he was going to be less than 100 percent.

From FinzZombie (@FinzZombie):

Explore the idea of trading for another elite WR for this offense. Ex. Hopkins. Can trade 2 #3s or 1 #3 & C. Wilson.

Exactly how many elite WRs do we want? Not seeing this in the least. Oh, and the Dolphins don’t have a 1 in 2023 to trade. I love Hopkins as a receiver, but the Dolphins have enough needs at other spots to go crazy about stockpiling wide receivers.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.