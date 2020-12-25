Setting the Stage for the Week 16 Dolphins-Raiders Matchup

Breaking down the Week 16 Dolphins-Raiders matchup with TV info, series record and SI team publisher predictions

The Miami Dolphins will look to move closer to landing a playoff berth when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night.

Here's all the pertinent info for Dolphins-Raiders:

DATE: Sunday, Dec. 26

TIME: 8:15 p.m. ET

SITE: Allegiant Stadium, WPLG (Miami), KSNV (Las Vegas)

TV: NFL Network

Viewing information: Fans can stream the game through NFL digital properties across devices (NFL.com and the NFL app), NFL Network distributors’ apps and sites, and on phones via Yahoo Sports and the respective teams’ mobile properties. Live game audio will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One, and available on SiriusXM and NFL Game Pass.

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Betting line: Dolphins by 3 (over/under 47.5)

Final injury report

Dolphins — G Solomon Kindley (knee/foot) is out; G Ereck Flowers (ankle), TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder) and WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) are questionable

Raiders — DE Clelin Farrell (shoulder) is out; DT Maurice Hurst (calf) is questionable

Regular season series history: Teams tied lead 17-17-1

Last five meetings:

Sept. 23, 2018 at Miami; Dolphins 28, Raiders 20

Nov. 5, 2017 at Miami; Raiders 27, Dolphins 24

Sept. 28, 2014 at London, England; Dolphins 38, Raiders 14

Sept. 16, 2012 at Miami; Dolphins 35, Raiders 13

Dec. 4, 2011 at Miami; Dolphins 34, Raiders 14

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 24 (2014 at London, England; Dolphins 38, Raiders 14)

Raiders' largest margin of victory: 26 (1968 at Miami; (Raiders 47, Dolphins 21)

Highest-scoring matchup: 79 points (1984 at Miami; Raiders 45, Dolphins 34)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 16 points (1979 at Oakland; Raiders 13, Dolphins 3)

Series highlights: The Dolphins' 28-20 victory in 2018 featured the famous high-five between Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson as Wilson was approaching the Raiders goal line on a long touchdown. ... The Dolphins' 18-15 victory on Sept. 23, 2001 in the first NFL weekend action following the attack of 9/11 ended with Jay Fiedler's scramble for a touchdown. ... The Dolphins scored two defensive touchdowns (1-yard interception return by Zach Thomas and 14-yard INT return by Robert Jones) in their 27-17 victory at Oakland in 1998. ... The Dolphins' first road game against the Raiders in Los Angeles was the 1983 Monday night game that featured the NFL debut of Dan Marino.

Former Raiders players with the Dolphins:

WR Lynn Bowden (2020 third-round pick), RB DeAndre Washington (2016-19)

Former Raiders coaches with the Dolphins:

Assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre

Former Dolphins players with the Raiders:

LB Raekwon McMillan, T Sam Young, G Richie Incognito (on IR)

Former Dolphins coaches with the Raiders:

None

Other connections

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and Raiders QB Marcus Mariota both attended Saint Louis High School in Honolulu, Hawaii ... Dolphins fullback Chandler Cox and Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber both attended Apopka High in Florida ... Tagovailoa and DT Raekwon Davis won the 2018 national championship at Alabama while playing with Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III.

The Dolphins' last 10 prime-time games:

2020 at Jacksonville — Dolphins 31, Jaguars 13

2019 at Pittsburgh — Steelers 27, Dolphins 14

2018 at Houston — Texans 42, Dolphins 23

2017 at Miami — Dolphins 27, Patriots 20

2017 at Baltimore — Ravens 40, Dolphins 0

2016 at New York — Dolphins 34, Jets 13

2016 at Cincinnati — Bengals 22, Dolphins 7

2015 at New York — Giants 31, Dolphins 24

2015 at New England — Patriots 36, Dolphins 7

2014 at New York — Dolphins 16, Jets 13

