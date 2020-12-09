SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Van Noy Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Alain Poupart

Kyle Van Noy accomplished a rare feat when he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for his performance in the 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He became the first Miami Dolphins linebacker to win that award since 2005 when Zach Thomas was recognized for his play in a victory against the San Diego Chargers. It could be argued that Jason Taylor did it in 2006 when he won the award twice on his way to being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year because he played more of a hybrid linebacker position while being listed as a defensive end.

Either way, it's been a long time.

Van Noy was recognized after finishing the game against Cincinnati with a career-high three sacks along with five tackles for loss. He also was the one who deflected the pass that was intercepted by Nik Needham in the fourth quarter.

Van Noy had a sack in the second quarter and two in the fourth. He was the first Dolphins player with three or more sacks in a game since 2015 when Cameron Wake had four against the Tennessee Titans.

The last Dolphins defensive player to be named AFC Defensive Player of the Week before this was Xavien Howard, who was recognized in Week 13 of the 2018 season.

“I think we did a good job coming out the second half, doing a better job of just bringing more energy and urgency," Van Noy said after the game. "We started playing football, and I think it showed. Offense got the juice going, and defense came on and kept the juice, and we kept it rolling. We’ve just got to do a better job of coming out of the gate like that and keeping it for the whole game.”

Van Noy is seventh Dolphins linebacker (excluding Taylor) to be named AFC Defensive Player of the Week since the award began in 1984. He follows: John Offerdahl (1986), Mark Brown (1988), Bryan Cox (1992), Derrick Rogers (1997), Robert Jones (1998) and Thomas (2001 twice, 2005).

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Notebook: Will Third Time Be the Charm for Tua? DeVante Deliver, X Talk and More

Miami Dolphins first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa again has been nominated for an NFL award

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: Facing a Juggernaut

The Miami Dolphins have some experience facing teams coming in with gaudy records, as they will when the Kansas City Chiefs come to Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

Degree of Difficulty Ramping Up for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have the toughest remaining schedule in the NFL

Alain Poupart

Rowe Ready for Biggest Challenge Yet

Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe has done a great job covering tight ends all season

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Trending Up, Trending Down After Week 13

After the 12th game of the 2020 season, we take stock of which Miami Dolphins players are moving in the right direction and who's going the opposite way

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 13 Report Card

Breaking down how each position group performed for the Miami Dolphins during their 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

Flores With Major Praise for Howard

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores expects Xavien Howard's success to continue

Alain Poupart

The Day After: What We Learned About the Miami Dolphins in Week 13

The Miami Dolphins' 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium was a lot more eventful than the final score might suggest

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 13 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

Breaking down who played how many snaps for the Miami Dolphins in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium and what it means in the big picture

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Handle Bengals: The Five Biggest Plays

Breaking down the five plays that most helped decide the outcome in the Dolphins' 19-7 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals

Alain Poupart